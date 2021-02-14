Legislative review: Houses passes bill taking away local control of renaming streets, removing monuments

This medical cannabis card would be valid for up to one year, at which point it would have to be renewed by a medical practitioner. After obtaining the card, patients would be able to purchase cannabis from one of the up to 28 cannabis pharmacies throughout the state that this bill allows.

In an Op-Ed that ran in the Times-News, the representatives behind the bill tell the story of an Idahoan this legislation is named after. They said that the Sergeant Kitzhaber Medical Cannabis Act is named after Sgt. Jeremy Kitzhaber, an Idahoan who served 22 years in the Air Force.

After his deployment, during which he handled radioactive materials, Kitzhaber was diagnosed with terminal stage 4 cancer. Kitzhaber takes an array of opioids to dull the pain associated with the chemotherapy and numerous surgeries he’s endured since his diagnosis.

This bill would offer Kitzhaber an alternative to the highly addictive opioids he’s prescribed.

“While Jeremy dedicated his life to serving his country, Idaho is not currently doing all it should to repay him,” the representatives write. “What Jeremy really needs is not multiple prescription bottles full of opioids that cause devastating side effects, but medical cannabis.”

