Legislative review: Houses OKs bill allowing school employees to carry concealed weapons at school

The second part of the bill would create a new $5 million grant program that distributes scholarships to students who previously attended public schools but left to seek other education options. These scholarships would be worth up to 90% of what the state spends on a public school student on average.

According to the bill’s fiscal note, the state spent an average of $6,713 per student in the 2019-20 school year. Based on this number, this bill would provide scholarships of $6,041 to about 800 students.

Lawmakers approved the bill with a 47-22 vote. It now goes before the Senate Education Committee.

Ballot initiatives

The House State Affairs Committee approved a bill on Monday that would make it more difficult for initiatives or referendums placed on ballots.

Under existing law, Idahoans must gather 6% of registered voters in 18 of the state’s legislative districts within an 18-month period. The number of signatures also must equal or exceed 6% of all registered voters in the state.

Senate Bill 1110 would increase this threshold. Instead, Idahoans would have to gather signatures from 6% of registered voters in all 35 state legislative districts in 18 months.