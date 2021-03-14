Legislative review: Houses OKs bill allowing school employees to carry concealed weapons at school

BOISE — Certain school district employees will be allowed to carry concealed guns at school if a bill the House passed this week is signed into law.
House Bill 122 allows school employees with a valid enhanced concealed-carry permit — which requires more training than a standard permit — to bring weapons into schools with or without the approval of a local school board as long as the employee “maintains immediate control over the firearm.”
Although the employee wouldn’t need permission to carry a firearm into a school under this bill, they would need to inform the school’s principal or district’s superintendent that they have enhanced concealed carry permit and therefore could be carrying a firearm at any time. The principal or superintendent would then have to inform local law enforcement who in the school has an enhanced concealed carry permit.
Rep. Chas Christensen, R-Ammon, said this bill is needed to deter school shootings and to give school employees the ability to respond to a shooting before law enforcement arrives.
“This isn’t a bill about gun pride, this is a bill about school safety and our children,” Christensen said.
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, said this bill runs contrary to local control. School districts already have the ability to decide whether or not employees have the ability to bring guns to school.
Additionally, Mathias said various state law enforcement and school organizations are opposed to this bill because of the risk it presents to students.
“This bill would expose our children to needless risk with virtually no statistically likelihood of reward,” Mathias said.
The House passed the bill with a 52-18 vote. It now moves to the Senate.
Private school scholarships
The House passed a bill on Tuesday that would relaunch a grant program that helps cover education expenses for eligible families, as well as create a scholarship program for students who don’t attend public schools.
For the first past, House Bill 294 would put $30 million in a grant program that would send $500 grants to students at public, charter, private or home schools to pay for educational needs. The funding would first go to families with an income below $50,000, then to families earning up to $75,000 and then to all other families until the funds run out.
The program operates similarly to the Strong Families, Strong Students program that Gov. Brad Little created last year to help families pay for educational needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through that program, the state distributed $50 million in grants of $1,500 to families throughout Idaho.
The second part of the bill would create a new $5 million grant program that distributes scholarships to students who previously attended public schools but left to seek other education options. These scholarships would be worth up to 90% of what the state spends on a public school student on average.
According to the bill’s fiscal note, the state spent an average of $6,713 per student in the 2019-20 school year. Based on this number, this bill would provide scholarships of $6,041 to about 800 students.
Lawmakers approved the bill with a 47-22 vote. It now goes before the Senate Education Committee.
Ballot initiatives
The House State Affairs Committee approved a bill on Monday that would make it more difficult for initiatives or referendums placed on ballots.
Under existing law, Idahoans must gather 6% of registered voters in 18 of the state’s legislative districts within an 18-month period. The number of signatures also must equal or exceed 6% of all registered voters in the state.
Senate Bill 1110 would increase this threshold. Instead, Idahoans would have to gather signatures from 6% of registered voters in all 35 state legislative districts in 18 months.
According to the Associated Press, supporters of this bill claim the existing ballot initiative process allows signatures gathers to focus on urban areas and ignore rural parts of the state. Meanwhile opponents of the bill say these changes would make it nearly impossible for ballot initiatives to be successful.
The Senate passed the bill earlier this month with a 26-9 vote. After passing through the House State Affairs Committee, the bill goes to House floor for a full vote.
Drug legalization constitutional amendment
The House State Affairs Committee approved a proposed constitutional amendment on Thursday that prevents the legalization of controlled substances unless approved by a two-thirds majority in the Legislature.
This proposed amendment replaces a different proposal the Senate approved earlier in the session that would have banned all psychoactive drugs not already legal in the state. This measure is less restrictive because it gives lawmakers the ability to approve marijuana or other drugs at some point in the future if they chose to.
These amendments are in response to other states throughout the country — including neighboring states like Washington, Oregon, Montana and Nevada — legalizing recreational and medical marijuana.
When the Senate approved the previous amendment, Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, said it’s up to Idaho to stand up against this trend.
“Senators, we have a duty to protect our children, our families, our communities from the scourge of drugs and the drug culture, which we have seen go clear across this nation,” Grow said.
As a constitutional amendment, the legislation requires a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate because going to voters in the November 2022 election. At that point, it would only require a simple majority to pass.