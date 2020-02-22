Legislative review: House Republicans go after gender identity

BOISE — House Republicans called into question the legitimacy of Idaho’s transgender youth this week with a pair of decisions that would limit the expression of gender identity.
After two days of emotional testimony, the House State Affairs voted along party lines Thursday to advance a bill that would ban transgender girls and transgender women from participating in girls’ and women’s sports, Idaho Education News reported.
The bill, from Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, would require women to provide a physician's statement of their biological sex based on internal or external anatomy, hormones and genetics.
Ehardt said the “Fairness and Women’s Sports Act” is intended to preserve opportunities for girls and women in athletics.
“We absolutely should not be going backwards,” she said. “We should not be giving up these opportunities to boys and men, because they already have these opportunities.”
Opponents of the bill said it would further marginalize already vulnerable youth and subject them to invasive exams.
“Trans women are women,” said Chelsea Genoa Lincoln, chair of Add the Words Idaho. “Anything less is transphobic.”
Members of the Idaho High School Athletics Association testified that there has not been an eligibility appeal based on gender.
Gov. Brad Little said the issue may not be relevant to Idaho.
“I don’t think we ought to be sending signals that we’re intolerant in Idaho,” Little said at a press event on Wednesday. “That’s my personal position.”
The same committee again voted along party lines on Friday on a separate bill that would prevent Idahoans from changing the gender on their birth certificates to match their identity.
Attorney Monica Cockerille told the committee the bill was “absolutely” unconstitutional and a direct violation of a recent federal court order that requires the state to offer a process.
“If passed, it would subject state officials to being personally held in contempt of court,” Cockerille said. “Taxpayers will be responsible.”
Taxes
The House Revenue and Tax Committee approved an increase to the grocery tax credit to $135 for every Idahoan. The bill would shield up to $187.50 of groceries a month, effectively eliminating the grocery tax for most residents, said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
The House approved a bill 53-16 that would distribute sales tax growth to cities based on population, the Lewiston Tribune reported.
Cities currently receive sales tax based on a formula that considers population, property values and other factors. The formula results in per capita disparities, with Sun Valley receiving $528.88 a person versus Moscow receiving $65.49, the Tribune reported.
The bill would not change how much sales tax revenue goes back to local governments and cities would not receive less money than they do currently. Any growth, however, would be distributed with a population-based formula.
A bill that would shift the state’s rainy day budget to pay for road projects was approved Thursday by the House Transportation Committee, the Tribune reported.
About $272 million would transfer from the Budget Stabilization Fund into a new account with higher earning potential, and about 5% would be used each year on transportation infrastructure.
Help for the formerly incarcerated
The Senate on Friday approved a bill 21-13 that would require employers to consider an applicant's merits before asking about their criminal record, the Idaho Press reported. The decision came following passionate testimony in committee on Monday.
The Fair Chance Employment Act would prevent employers from excluding applicants with a criminal conviction through job postings or application questions. Employers also could not inquire about conviction records until the applicant has been determined qualified for the position and the interview or hiring process has begun.
“This is about the image of someone coming in asking for a job, and on the very front of the application is a box where they put a scarlet letter, where they take off their nice suit and put on their jail clothes,” Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said. “This is a fair way to help people and try and keep them from going back into a prison system that’s not working.”
A bill that would offer compensation for those wrongfully convicted of a crime received unanimous approval from the House on Wednesday, the Post Register reported.
People could receive $60,000 every year they wrongfully spent in jail or $75,000 every year they spent on death row. They could also receive non-monetary assistance, including health insurance, tuition, housing, and job assistance.
Idaho is one of 15 states that doesn’t have a wrongful conviction compensation law. Four people would currently be eligible for compensation.
Constitutional amendments
Another amendment to freeze the number of legislative districts in the state at 35 passed the House on Tuesday. Republicans worry the next census could result in fewer legislative districts and dilute rural representation.
The House Revenue and Taxation Committee approved a constitutional amendment that would allow future legislatures to tax government-owned property being used by private corporations, the Idaho Press reported.
This would include private companies at airports and public-private partnerships for affordable housing where property tax breaks are used as an incentive for developers.
Constitutional amendments require two-thirds approval from both chambers and majority approval from voters in November.