Legislative review: House Republicans go after gender identity

The Fair Chance Employment Act would prevent employers from excluding applicants with a criminal conviction through job postings or application questions. Employers also could not inquire about conviction records until the applicant has been determined qualified for the position and the interview or hiring process has begun.

“This is about the image of someone coming in asking for a job, and on the very front of the application is a box where they put a scarlet letter, where they take off their nice suit and put on their jail clothes,” Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said. “This is a fair way to help people and try and keep them from going back into a prison system that’s not working.”

A bill that would offer compensation for those wrongfully convicted of a crime received unanimous approval from the House on Wednesday, the Post Register reported.

People could receive $60,000 every year they wrongfully spent in jail or $75,000 every year they spent on death row. They could also receive non-monetary assistance, including health insurance, tuition, housing, and job assistance.