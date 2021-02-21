Legislative review: House passes bill curbing governor's emergency powers

BOISE — The House passed a bill Tuesday that would reduce the governor’s powers during an emergency, while increasing the Legislature’s authority during events such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

House Bill 135, which legislators approved with a 49-20 vote, aims to rectify some of the issues lawmakers say were exposed during the last when Gov. Brad Little made decisions while trying to navigate the pandemic without the Legislature’s input.

These include decisions such as Gov. Brad Little’s temporary stay-at-home order after issuing an emergency declaration. Lawmakers have also said the Legislature should have had a say in how the state spent more than $1 billion in received from the federal government in pandemic aid.

This bill would give the Legislature the authority to weigh in on certain emergency decisions. For example, the governor could still declare an emergency, but any restrictions tied to that order would expire after 60 days unless renewed by the Legislature. Under existing law, the governor has sole power over issuing and renewing emergency declarations.