Legislative review: House member resigns following ethics panel hearing

The legislation includes exceptions for pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest, as well as in situations of medical emergencies. However, to quality for these exceptions the act of rape or incest must be reported to a law enforcement agency. A copy of the report must then be given to the physician who is performing the abortion.

During the debate on a previous version of this bill, Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, raised concerns about this aspect of the bills. She said many sexual assaults or incidences of rape go unreported to the police for myriad of reasons.

Even if a woman were to report the rape or sexual assault to the police, actually obtaining the report to present it to a physician would not be an easy process, Wintrow said. It is difficult to obtain reports during active investigations.

“If you have never known anybody to experience a rape and have to face those decisions and then to think about having to jump through all these hoops to get an abortion when you’re already traumatized — it’s too much,” Wintrow said.