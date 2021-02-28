Legislative review: House committee postpones decision on hemp bill

“I know it does need to be removed, but based on the political climate and our administration here in the Capitol, I don’t think it would ever go anywhere,” Moon said.

Rep. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, said that while he agrees hemp should be legalized, this bill is at least a move in the right direction.

“I get the concern that it doesn’t it off Schedule I; I get the concern that it is very restrictive,” Andrus said. “And to that I would just say, this bill is less restrictive than what we have now.”

Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, made a motion to postpone a vote on the bill. The committee will pick up the legislation during its March 2 meeting. Prior to that meeting, Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said she’d like to know the Idaho State Police’s official position on the bill.

Wrongful conviction compensation

Idaho is one of 15 states in the country that don’t provide financial compensation to people convicted of crimes they didn’t commit. But this could soon change.