Legislative review: House approves bill transforming ballot initiative process

Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, who voted against the bill, raised concerns about this aspect of the bill. She said many sexual assaults or incidences of rape go unreported to the police for myriad of reasons.

Even if a woman were to report the rape or sexual assault to the police, actually obtaining the report to present it to a physician would not be an easy process, Wintrow said. It is difficult to obtain reports during active investigations.

“If you have never known anybody to experience a rape and have to face those decisions and then to think about having to jump through all these hoops to get an abortion when you’re already traumatized — it’s too much,” Wintrow said.

Some Republicans who voted in favor of the bill said they wished in went further. Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, said that if it was up to her, all abortions would be illegal in Idaho.

The Senate passed the bill with a 28-7 vote. It now goes to the House for a vote.

Other states in the U.S. have passed similar bills banning abortions at the moment a heartbeat can be detected, but they have been shot down in the court system. Senate Bill 1183 includes a provision that would allow it to take effect if any U.S. appellate court upholds one of these other states’ laws.