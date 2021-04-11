Legislative review: House approves bill transforming ballot initiative process

BOISE — The Legislature reconvened Tuesday after a two-week break due to surge of COVID-19 cases in the Capitol.
Among the bills legislators tackled when they returned is Senate Bill 1110, which the House approved with a 51-18 vote on Wednesday. This bill would change the process through which voters can place initiatives on a ballot for a statewide vote.
Under existing law, Idahoans must gather signatures of 6% of registered voters in 18 of the state’s 35 legislative district within an 18-month period to place an initiative on an election ballot.
This bill, which is heading to Gov. Brad Little’s desk, would require Idahoans to instead gather signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of the state’s legislative districts over the same 18-month time period.
Rep. James Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene — who introduced the bill — said during Wednesday’s hearing that this legislation allows all people throughout Idaho to have a say in the formation of a potential law.
“It is inclusive and ensures that our rural and urban citizens have a voice in the creation of state law,” Addis said.
Numerous Democrats spoke out in opposition of the bill. Assistant Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said the bill sets such a high bar that it effectively ends the voter-driven ballot initiative process.
Rubel worked on the effort that placed Medicare expansion on the ballot a few years ago. She said despite how large this effort was, it would not have survived this proposed standard.
“If that effort wouldn’t make it under this standard, then this standard is not reasonably possible, and frankly, I think that makes it unconstitutional,” Rubel said.
Addis pushed back on this assertion and said that with the existing technology of today’s world, the threshold outlined in this bill is not unreasonable.
“Today our communication infrastructure is much improved and I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask for improvements or modifications in the initiative process given these improvements,” Addis said.
Limiting the governor’s power
The Senate passed a bill Friday that strips the governor of some of his power during an emergency and shifts more responsibility to the Legislature.
House Bill 135 maintains the governor’s authority to declare an emergency, such as during a pandemic, but the declaration would expire after 60 days unless extended by the Legislature through a concurrent resolution.
Under this bill the governor retains the ability to mobilize the Idaho National Guard. The governor also would be able to extend the declaration on his own for the sole purpose of receiving federal support resources.
Supporters of the bill say it balances the power between the state’s executive and legislative branches. They say an existing imbalance became apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic when Little made many decisions without the Legislature’s input.
The bill’s opponents say as a large body, the Legislature moves too slowly to make quick, decisive decisions during an emergency. They also questioned whether a concurrent resolution from the Legislature could legally lift an emergency declaration.
The Senate passed the bill with a 25-10 vote Friday. The House previously passed the bill in February.
Restricting abortion
The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would ban abortions in Idaho once a fetal heartbeat is dedicated. This can happen as early as six weeks after conception.
Senate Bill 1183 does include some exceptions including cases of rape or incest. However, to quality for these exceptions, the act of rape or incest must be reported to a law enforcement agency. A copy of the report must then be given to the physician who is performing the abortion.
“Nobody is required to report a rape, but it is the way that if you wanted to have an abortion after the heartbeat is detected … you would have to report,” said Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, who introduced the bill.
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, who voted against the bill, raised concerns about this aspect of the bill. She said many sexual assaults or incidences of rape go unreported to the police for myriad of reasons.
Even if a woman were to report the rape or sexual assault to the police, actually obtaining the report to present it to a physician would not be an easy process, Wintrow said. It is difficult to obtain reports during active investigations.
“If you have never known anybody to experience a rape and have to face those decisions and then to think about having to jump through all these hoops to get an abortion when you’re already traumatized — it’s too much,” Wintrow said.
Some Republicans who voted in favor of the bill said they wished in went further. Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, said that if it was up to her, all abortions would be illegal in Idaho.
The Senate passed the bill with a 28-7 vote. It now goes to the House for a vote.
Other states in the U.S. have passed similar bills banning abortions at the moment a heartbeat can be detected, but they have been shot down in the court system. Senate Bill 1183 includes a provision that would allow it to take effect if any U.S. appellate court upholds one of these other states’ laws.
Hemp bill approved
Idaho may soon no longer be the only state in the country where it is illegal to produce hemp.
The Senate approved House Bill 126 on Wednesday, which would legalize the production, research, processing and transportation of hemp in the state. The bill now heads to the governor’s desk as it has already passed through the House.
Hemp is a variety of cannabis with a THC concentration of less than 0.3%. THC is the psychoactive compound present in marijuana.
In December 2018, Congress passed legislation that removed hemp’s status as an illegal substance. And in January, the United States Department of Agriculture released its final rule governing industrial hemp production in the country.
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, spoke in favor of the bill during Wednesday’s Senate hearing.
“It strikes the balance that we need to ensure that we are protecting our drug policies, but we’re also allowing our farmers the opportunity to grow this crop should they want to,” Lee said.