Legislative review: Governor vetoing bills aimed aimed at curbing his emergency powers

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little plans to veto two bills the Legislature passed this session that are intended to restrict his power during emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Little announced his intentions in a video Friday, followed by a news release that includes statements from four former governors supporting his decision. The Idaho Joint Democratic Caucus also announced its support of the governor’s decision in a statement released Friday.
“In emergencies, the speed of our response is a matter of life and death for Idahoans,” House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel said in the statement. “It is critical that our executive branch can act swiftly and effectively, something that our legislative branch has not exactly modeled this session.”
The legislation, House Bill 135 and Senate Bill 1136, maintains the governor’s authority to declare an emergency, but that declaration would expire after 60 days unless extended by the Legislature. The bills also require any restrictions connected to an emergency declaration to expire after 60 days unless approved by lawmakers.
Supporters of the bill say it balances the power between the state’s executive and legislative branches. They say an existing imbalance became apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic when Little made many decisions without the Legislature’s input.
Meanwhile, Little said these bills violate the state Constitution, which prohibits the Legislature from performing executive duties.
“Declaring and responding to emergencies are core executive functions defined by the Idaho Constitution and the U.S. Constitution, and rightly so,” Little said. “The executive branch has the resources and can tap subject matter experts in emergency response to quickly and effectively deploy resources in fast-moving situations.”
Little went on to call the bills “an emotional knee-jerk reaction because of anger about the pandemic and some of my decisions during a very uncertain time last year.”
In response to Little’s announcement, the Idaho House Republican Caucus issued a statement that says these bills are the results of the feedback representatives have heard from constituents over the last year.
“This is simply an update to the system and not a commentary on the job performed by any elected officials,” Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma said. “We still believe this legislation is important to appropriately balance the executive and legislative powers in Idaho and it’s unfortunate that the current Governor seems to take the issue so personally.”
The House and the Senate passed both bills with more than the two-thirds support needed to override vetoes.
Legislature calling special sessions
The House State Affairs Committee approved a proposed constitutional amendment Thursday that would give lawmakers the ability to call for the its members to reconvene for special sessions.
Currently, Idaho’s part-time Legislature usually meets from January through March unless the governor calls for lawmakers to stay in Boise for a special session. According to the Associated Press, Idaho is only one of 14 states where the governor has the sole power to call a special session.
The legislation, Senate Joint Resolution 102, would allow lawmakers to call for a special session if 60% of the Legislature agrees to return to Boise. According to the legislation’s fiscal note, legislative expenses for each day of the special session are estimated to cost $21,300.
The Senate has already approved the measure, which after passing through the House committee, now heads to the House floor for a full vote. There it will need a two-thirds majority to move forward. After which it would be placed on the November 2022 for voters to decide.
Prohibiting mask mandates
The House passed a bill Wednesday that would prohibit government entities from enforcing mask mandates.
According to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, told lawmakers this bill supports individual freedom.
“This is a matter of our personal rights and our liberty,” Hanks said.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a handful of counties and cities throughout Idaho have implemented mask mandates. The vast majority of local governments, as well as Gov. Brad Little, did not implement these requirements.
The Associated Press reported the bill’s opponents argued mask mandates should be left up to local governments and that the requirements were effective in prevent the spread of the COVID-19.
After passing through the House with a 47-22 vote, the bill heads to the Senate for consideration.
Constitutional amendment banning marijuana fails
A bill that would have amended the state constitution to prohibit the legalization of marijuana and all other psychoactive drugs in Idaho failed to pass the House Thursday.
Because it was a proposed constitutional, the legislation required a two-thirds majority to move forward, but fell short with a 42-28 vote.
The Senate passed a similar resolution earlier this session that met this super-majority threshold. If it would have passed both chambers, the bill would have gone to voters for a final vote.
While marijuana and other drugs are already illegal in Idaho, prohibiting their legalization through a constitutional amendment would have later required a two-thirds vote from the Legislature to undo. Meaning it would have made legalizing marijuana more difficult in Idaho.