Legislative review: Governor vetoing bills aimed aimed at curbing his emergency powers

“This is a matter of our personal rights and our liberty,” Hanks said.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a handful of counties and cities throughout Idaho have implemented mask mandates. The vast majority of local governments, as well as Gov. Brad Little, did not implement these requirements.

The Associated Press reported the bill’s opponents argued mask mandates should be left up to local governments and that the requirements were effective in prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

After passing through the House with a 47-22 vote, the bill heads to the Senate for consideration.

Constitutional amendment banning marijuana fails

A bill that would have amended the state constitution to prohibit the legalization of marijuana and all other psychoactive drugs in Idaho failed to pass the House Thursday.

Because it was a proposed constitutional, the legislation required a two-thirds majority to move forward, but fell short with a 42-28 vote.

The Senate passed a similar resolution earlier this session that met this super-majority threshold. If it would have passed both chambers, the bill would have gone to voters for a final vote.