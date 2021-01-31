Legislative review: Governor, Legislature power struggle continues

BOISE — The feud between the state Legislature and Gov. Brad Little over the latter’s decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic continued to escalate this week.
Legislators have filed numerous bills and resolutions aimed at reining in the governor’s power and reversing some of the decisions Little made over the last year. But lawmakers hit a setback this week.
The Associated Press reported that the Idaho Office of the Attorney General issued an opinion stating that the Legislature’s strategy of using concurrent resolutions to end a governor’s emergency declaration is not contained in the state’s Constitution.
The Legislature has introduced at least four concurrent resolutions that would end the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration, as well as other decisions the governor has made.
On Jan. 19, the Senate State Affairs Committee passed a resolution to end the state’s emergency declaration. Little has warned repeatedly that ending the state’s emergency declaration would cost the state millions of dollars in federal assistance. The resolution was pulled from the Senate floor and sent back to the committee this week.
While that resolution didn’t reach a full Senate vote, a concurrent resolution ending the state’s limit on the size of private and public gatherings to 10 or fewer people passed through the House on Monday.
It’s unclear what will happen if one of these resolutions does pass through both chambers. According to the Associated Press, the opinion from the attorney general’s office states these resolutions don’t have a legal effect other than stating the policy preference of the Legislature.
State of the judiciary
Richard Bevan, chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court, delivered his state of the judiciary address to the Legislature this week. Like the governor’s State of the State speech, Bevan delivered his remarks remotely due to the pandemic.
Bevan, who is from Twin Falls, touched on a variety of topics, including how the pandemic has affected the state’s court system.
He said the courts have had to make difficult decisions about how to bring together small and large groups of people for hearings or jury selection procedures.
“These decisions must be made while navigating an ever-changing understanding of the dangers and the impact on available health care and all while the landscape of community spread rises and ebbs,” Bevan said. “The result has been that critical court proceedings have been delayed, including perhaps most prominently jury trials.”
Bevan said the Idaho judiciary is working to address these problems but so far troubling trends have emerged. Statewide the number of cases filed and closed have decreased 10% and 21%, respectively, since last April. Additionally, the number of pending criminal cases has risen by 22% since last January.
To address this backlog, Bevan said the judiciary is using senior and active judges to mediate cases to reduce the number of pending trials. Additionally, when possible, judges and court staff have been provided with the technology necessary to do some work remotely.
Bevan also addressed the Idaho Supreme Court’s request for additional judges in the state’s third judicial district, which covers the southwest corner of the state. This request is not solely a response to this last year, but the pandemic has highlighted the need for additional judges in the district.
Education
The third week of the session was full of education-related issues.
On Friday, a bill was introduced in the House Education Committee that would clarify which government bodies can direct a school district to close or limit activity to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, like COVID-19.
House Bill 67 would place this authority solely with the elected school boards that govern each district. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, local public health districts and cities would not have any authority in this decision under this proposal.
A similar proposal, House Bill 68, was also introduced Friday in the committee. Under this proposal a college’s board of trustees would have the authority to close or limit the institution’s programming to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.
Another education-related bill introduced Friday would create what’s known as an education spending account program.
House Bill 62, or the Empower Parents in Education Act, would create a system that provides financial assistance to families that opt to send their children to private schools rather than public schools. The bill is intended to create more school choice flexibility for families. The average family would receive about $4,200 annually under this proposal to pay for school-related expenses.
In addition to these and other school-related bills, legislators began discussions over the state’s education budget this week.
Idaho’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra asked legislators this week for a nearly 4% increase in the state’s school budget.
Ybarra made her request for the $2.4 billion budget Thursday during the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee meeting. Education funding is the state’s single largest expenditure, consisting of more than half of the state’s budget.
The committee will vote on the education budget, as well as funding for the state’s other departments throughout the legislative session.
Marijuana
Pot isn’t legal in Idaho, and lawmakers started a process this week to ensure it stays that way.
On Friday the Senate State Affairs Committee approved a proposed constitutional amendment banning all psychoactive drugs not already legal in the state. These drugs could only become legal after approval at the federal level from the Food and Drug Administration.
Many neighboring states, including Washington, Oregon, Montana and Nevada have legalized recreational and medical marijuana. This resolution is the some legislators’ attempt at ensuring this doesn’t happen in Idaho.
After passing through the committee, the resolution now moves to the full Senate for a vote. Because it’s a proposed constitutional amendment, the resolution needs to pass through the Senate and the House with two-thirds majorities. It would then go before voters in the November 2022 general election, and would require only a simply majority to take effect.