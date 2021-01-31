Legislative review: Governor, Legislature power struggle continues

“These decisions must be made while navigating an ever-changing understanding of the dangers and the impact on available health care and all while the landscape of community spread rises and ebbs,” Bevan said. “The result has been that critical court proceedings have been delayed, including perhaps most prominently jury trials.”

Bevan said the Idaho judiciary is working to address these problems but so far troubling trends have emerged. Statewide the number of cases filed and closed have decreased 10% and 21%, respectively, since last April. Additionally, the number of pending criminal cases has risen by 22% since last January.

To address this backlog, Bevan said the judiciary is using senior and active judges to mediate cases to reduce the number of pending trials. Additionally, when possible, judges and court staff have been provided with the technology necessary to do some work remotely.

Bevan also addressed the Idaho Supreme Court’s request for additional judges in the state’s third judicial district, which covers the southwest corner of the state. This request is not solely a response to this last year, but the pandemic has highlighted the need for additional judges in the district.

Education

The third week of the session was full of education-related issues.