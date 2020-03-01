Legislative review: gender, property taxes, guns and hemp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hemp and tobacco

The Senate voted 27-5 in favor of a bill that would outline the state’s hemp rules related to transportation, permitting and testing. It would also begin the process to allow Idaho farmers to grow and sell the crop.

Hemp would remain a controlled substance under the bill, however, it would no longer be punishable as marijuana.

The Senate killed a bill on a 10-22 vote that would raise the legal age to buy tobacco in Idaho to 21 to match federal regulations.

Handsfree driving

The Senate approved a bill 30-5 that would ban the use of any handheld mobile electronic device (cellphones, laptops, tablets, etc.) while driving. Drivers also could not wear headphones or watch videos under the bill.