Legislative review: gender, property taxes, guns and hemp

BOISE — Lawmakers gave the green light on several high-profile issues this week as they worked to beat a key deadline for advancing bills.
A trio of bills that would limit transgender youth’s ability to freely identify received several hours of consideration once again.
On Wednesday, the House approved 52-17 a bill that would prevent transgender girls and women in Idaho from playing organized sports that align with their identity.
The Idaho Attorney General’s Office issued a nine-page opinion that outlined several concerns with the bill, including possible violations of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause, privacy violations in determining a student’s sex, and commerce clause violations due to conflicts with the National Collegiate Athletic Association and other organizations.
The House followed that decision with a 53-16 vote Thursday in favor of a bill that would ban Idahoans from changing the gender marker on their birth certificate. A federal court ruled in 2018 that Idaho must offer a process.
A third bill that would prevent medical treatment and therapy for transgender minors was held in committee.
Property tax freeze
Rep. Mike Moyle’s property tax freeze cleared the House 46-23. The bill would prevent local government’s from raising property tax collections by the currently allowed 3% plus new construction for one year.
Moyle, R-Star, said it’s necessary to curb skyrocketing property taxes and find a more permanent solution. Local government leaders say it would inhibit their ability to provide necessary services and property taxes would still go up.
Teacher pay
A House education panel gave unanimous approval and a “do pass” recommendation Wednesday on a bill that would raise veteran teacher pay, Idaho Education News reported.
The bill, from Gov. Brad Little, is a five-year, $223 million plan that would allow experienced educators to earn up to $63,000.
More than 5,000 teachers in the state, ranging from eight to 25 years of experience, are maxed out on the $50,000 a year cap. The bill is intended to improve teacher retention in the state.
Hemp and tobacco
The Senate voted 27-5 in favor of a bill that would outline the state’s hemp rules related to transportation, permitting and testing. It would also begin the process to allow Idaho farmers to grow and sell the crop.
Hemp would remain a controlled substance under the bill, however, it would no longer be punishable as marijuana.
The Senate killed a bill on a 10-22 vote that would raise the legal age to buy tobacco in Idaho to 21 to match federal regulations.
Handsfree driving
The Senate approved a bill 30-5 that would ban the use of any handheld mobile electronic device (cellphones, laptops, tablets, etc.) while driving. Drivers also could not wear headphones or watch videos under the bill.
Several exceptions are included to allow for hands-free calling, one-touch and voice operation, GPS navigation and emergency calls to 911. It would apply to cars idling in traffic but not to those lawfully parked.
Initiatives
A bill approved 28-7 by the Senate would require citizen’s initiatives to include a statement of the cost and funding source developed by the state’s Division of Financial Management, the Idaho Press reported.
Advocates say the bill would increase information for voters and help the state remain fiscally responsible. Opponents said initiatives are the way for citizens to hold lawmakers in check and the state shouldn’t get involved in the process.
Another bill headed to the House floor would require new initiatives to cover a single subject and disclosure for paid signature gatherers.
Concealed carry
Those visiting Idaho could carry a concealed handgun without a permit in Idaho cities under a bill approved 56-14 by the House on Thursday.
Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, said her bill would complete Idaho’s constitutional carry laws.