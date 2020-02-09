BOISE — After weeks of deliberation, the House Education Committee voted to remove K-12 academic standards.
Idaho Education News reported the committee voted 10-5 on Wednesday to repeal the state standards for math, science and English. The decision came despite hours of testimony from public school administrators and teachers opposing the decision.
The Legislature’s rules process requires both the House and Senate committees to reject the rules. If senators vote in favor of keeping the rules, they will remain on the books.
A House committee introduced a bill that would require school districts to ask voters for bonds and levies in May or November, the outlet reported. Districts often run ballot measures in March, when they’re most likely to pass.
Taxes
Cities would receive sales tax revenue based on population under a bill introduced Tuesday.
The state collects nearly $2 billion each year from sales tax. About 11.5% of that is returned to cities and counties using a complicated formula that considers property wealth.
The proposal would change that distribution to put greater weight on population. The bill sets 2019 as a baseline and would not take money from cities. Any annual revenue growth would be sent to cities using the new formula.
Homeowners could use an appraisal or sales price to determine their taxable property value if they disagree with the county’s assessment under a bill introduced Monday. The bill is intended to protect residents from paying property taxes for more than their house is worth.
The House approved a bill that would double the amount of sales tax revenue dedicated to transportation projects. Currently, transportation accounts receive about 1% of sales taxes collected by the state, or $18 million annually. The bill would increase the rate to 2%, or $36 million.
A pair of tax bills were reintroduced on Tuesday with clarifying language. One would raise a tax credit and allow residents to receive a larger reimbursement for the sales tax they pay on groceries. The other would freeze the amount of property tax revenue available to taxing districts for one year.
A bill that would require taxing districts to explicitly reserve forgone property taxes has made its way to the full Senate. If approved, the bill would go to the governor’s desk.
Idaho National Laboratory
Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a deal Tuesday involved Department of Energy’s Advanced Test Reactor at Idaho National Laboratory, the Associated Press reported.
The agreement clarifies that that spent fuel from the reactor can be kept in a cooling canal at the site past 2023, but must eventually go into dry storage and shipped out of state, the outlet reported.
Outdoors
The House approved a bill Tuesday that would raise nonresident fees for some big game hunting tags, the Idaho Press reported. The bill would let the Idaho Fish and Game Commission to make up revenue lost from a January administrative rule change that allows commissioners to limit the number of tags available to nonresidents.
A House committee refused to reintroduce legislation that would incentivize Idahoans from restricting access to public lands, the Idaho Press reported. Some private landowners have illegally gated off public roads and cut off access to land where Idahoans have hunted and hiked for years.
Other
Lawmakers moved forward with a plan to freeze the number of legislative districts in the state at 35. The Idaho constitution allows for a minimum of 30 districts and a max of 35. Republicans are concerned that court rulings from past redistricting attempts could result in fewer districts. The proposed constitutional amendment — needing two-thirds majority from the House and Senate and a majority from voters in November — would fix the number of districts at 35.
The House chose to return a bill to committee that would eliminate daylight saving time and permanently set Idaho on standard time, the Idaho Press reported.
Affirmative action would be illegal in Idaho under a bill introduced on Thursday. Public institutions could not show preferential treatment to candidates based on gender, race, ethnicity and other factors.
A bill that would allow local parties to select candidates to fill vacant legislative seats was introduced, the Post Register reported. Currently, the parties send three names to the governor, who appoints one.
