Legislative district freeze headed for November ballot

BOISE — Voters in November will decide whether to freeze the number of legislative districts in Idaho. Lawmakers say it's necessary to maintain access to government.

The Senate voted 31-4 in favor of a constitutional amendment that would set the number of legislative districts at 35. The state constitution currently allows between 30 and 35 districts.

Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said results from previous redistricting cycles indicate Idaho could be split into fewer districts following the 2020 census. Already large rural districts would get even larger, Hill said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Each district would represent more people,” he said. “As we continue to grow, people would have less and less access to elected districts.”

Hill said the Magic Valley, which is split into five districts, could be represented by as few as three districts.

Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said the smaller the districts the better and the state should keep the number of districts at 35.

“This is not about politics,” Burgoyne said. “This about how we want the people of Idaho to be represented.”

The constitutional amendment has cleared the first two legislative hurdles, passing the House and Senate with two-thirds supermajority support. The measure now goes on the ballot in November and needs simple majority approval.