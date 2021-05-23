Left on the table: Millions from federal relief bill went untouched by Idaho Legislature

Governor attempted to ease fears over Legislature’s say in federal funding

The Idaho Capital Sun obtained a letter from Gov. Brad Little to Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder, R-Boise, sent in early May stating he would call a special session of the Legislature if any new federal funds became available.

“I have made clear my commitment to work collaboratively with the Legislature on any such federal funds and look forward to working together on investments that will benefit our children and grandchildren,” Little said in the letter. “To the extent that new federal funds become available, I believe that it is unlikely that such funds would need to be deployed until the 2022 legislative session given our current fiscal situation. … If, however, there are substantial time limitations to use any new federal funds that would preclude waiting until the 2022 legislative session or subsequent sessions, I will work with you and legislative leadership in determining an appropriate course of action, including a special session.”

The letter was sent prior to what was potentially the last day of the 2021 legislative session, when the Senate voted to adjourn sine die — meaning they don’t intend to reconvene until the next session in 2022 — and the House voted to recess, which leaves room for the members to come back. House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, told the Idaho Capital Sun the recess is “a crack in the door for the Legislature to react to the unforeseen.”

Bedke said a new, large influx of federal relief funds would be one reason to return, while other legislators have suggested they return once new U.S. Census Bureau data is released later this year. House State Affairs Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa, has also suggested gas shortages and violence in the Middle East as reasons to reconvene.

Little publicly criticized the House’s move to recess and applauded the Senate’s decision to sine die.

“This is the longest legislative session in Idaho history,” Little wrote in a release last week. “That is not something anyone should aspire to happen. This is Idaho, not Washington, D.C. Our citizens expect legislators to get in, do the work of the people and leave expeditiously. This is what the Idaho Constitution intended.”