Lawsuit filed to boot Kanye West from Idaho ballot

BOISE — Lawyers for the Idaho Democratic Party and two Idaho voters filed a lawsuit Friday to kick Kanye West off Idaho's presidential ballot.

West, 43, a famous rapper and music producer, has filed to run as an independent. The Idaho Secretary of State's office has already certified the candidates and sent sample ballots to the counties, and ballots are already being printed. However, the suit, which was filed in Ada County district court, argues West is ineligible because Idaho code says independent presidential candidates need to certify they “have no political party affiliation" and West is a registered Republican in his home state of Wyoming.

“This case is about upholding the integrity of our elections,” said Carl Withroe, one of the plaintiffs' lawyers. “A candidate who is not eligible for the ballot appearing on some or all of the ballots Idaho voters will use this November will cause confusion, and that is not helpful. We are sensitive to the fact that deadlines for printing and mailing ballots are close. That’s why we asked the secretary to address it and why we’re seeking resolution as soon as possible.”

Withroe and fellow lawyers Steve Wieland and Sam Dotters-Katz are representing the Idaho Democratic Party and plaintiffs Brady Harrison and Derek Farr, both of whom are unaffiliated Idaho voters.