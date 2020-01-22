BOISE — Republicans unveiled the first major plans of 2020 to provide residents relief on grocery and property taxes with the introduction of a handful of bills on Wednesday.
Idahoans would get a deduction for the taxes on the first $187.50 spent on groceries each month under a bill sponsored by House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
Bedke told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee that his bill would cover the grocery tax for 99% of food bought by Idaho citizens.
“This cancels the effect of sales tax on food for all Idaho citizens,” Bedke said.
Groceries are taxed the same as other purchases in Idaho at 6%. It’s long been the subject of debate among lawmakers. Some say the revenue is necessary to pay for state services and others say it disproportionately affects low-income residents.
Bedke said the average Idahoan currently pays about $124 in grocery taxes annually. Through a tax credit system, the state covers the first $100 of tax on groceries for most residents and the first $120 for senior citizens.
The bill would raise the credit for Idahoans who file taxes up to $135 a year. That’s the amount of tax generated by about $2,250 worth of groceries a year, or $187.50 a month. A family of four could get the first $750 of groceries a month tax free.
Increasing the credit would cost $49 million, Bedke said. The bill would pay for the increase through money generated from the state’s internet sales tax, currently held in a tax relief fund.
Bedke estimated that fund receives between $6 million and $7 million each month.
You have free articles remaining.
“There’s ample money in there in an ongoing way to fund for this forever,” Bedke said.
The proposal would allow the state to continue receiving revenue from out of state shoppers who wouldn’t be eligible for the credit, Bedke said.
The committee also introduced a pair of bills sponsored by Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, that intend to reduce property tax growth.
One would place a hard cap on all property tax growth leveraged by local governments at 3%. There is currently a 3% cap but local governments can pay for things like construction separately.
The other proposal would freeze property tax growth for one year. That will give the Legislature more time to find a solution for growth that is pricing residents out of homes, Moyle said.
It doesn't mean your property taxes are going to go down,” Moyle said. “It puts a Band-Aid on this and it gives those of us in the Legislature time to find a way to proceed with this."
Several Democrats voted against Moyle’s bills.
Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, introduced a bill to increase transparency for local governments that don’t collect all the taxes they are allowed and return for that money at a future date. Voters would need to approve before a taxing district could use that “foregone balance” under the bill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.