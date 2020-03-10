Lawmakers honor legendary Twin Falls' water attorney John Rosholt

BOISE — A section of the state’s law library will be named after a late Twin Falls water attorney.

The Senate adopted a resolution Monday that recognizes a part of the Idaho State Law Library as the John Rosholt Memorial Water Law Collection. The resolution also honors the “remarkable life” and career of Rosholt, who passed away at 81 in November.

Sen. Jim Patrick, who was occasionally emotional as he spoke, said Rosholt had a sharp wit and sharp mind, and left a lasting legacy of service and respect. He loved his family, prayer, golf and the University of Idaho, said Patrick, R-Twin Falls.

“John was a person who could connect with people, and that’s the way he got a lot of things resolved,” Patrick said. “He took interest in the lives of clients and he really cared. You weren’t just a business client, he wanted to know about you as a person.”

Rosholt began practicing law in Twin Falls in 1964 and for 40 years he represented irrigation entities as an authority on Idaho water law. He was instrumental in the rebuilding of American Falls, Jackson Lake, and Milner dams. He also played a key role in both the historic Fort Hall and Nez Perce Tribal Water Rights Agreements.