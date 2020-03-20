Lawmakers end session filled with social issues and drama

BOISE — Lawmakers ended the 2020 legislative session on Friday.

Even the motion to end the session was in question and passed on a narrow 32-28 margin, a fitting conclusion to a session filled with drama. Some members wanted to stick around in anticipation of a governor veto despite concern for the coronavirus.

“May you live in interesting times,” Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, told lawmakers following adjournment.

The Senate adjourned Thursday evening.

Social issues dominated the session, and lawmakers spent much time on bills that would restrict the rights of transgender youth. No agreement was found on how to offer tax relief to residents or pay for Medicaid expansion.

Lawmakers did pass notable legislation to regulate vaping products, compensate wrongly convicted inmates and protect residents from medical debt collectors.

This is a developing story. Return for updates.