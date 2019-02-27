BOISE — A south-central Idaho lawmaker wants to lower the age that Idahoans can carry a concealed handgun within a city.
The bill from Rep. Christy Zito, introduced by the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday, would let 18-year-olds conceal a handgun within city limits. Under current law, you need to be 21 to do so.
While those under 21 aren’t allowed to conceal a handgun in a city, 18-year-olds are currently allowed to open carry a handgun in a city.
The bill will now receive a full hearing in the House State Affairs Committee, which will decide whether to advance it to the full House for a vote.
