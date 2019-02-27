Try 1 month for 99¢
Christy Zito

Christy Zito 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE STATE OF IDAHO

BOISE — A south-central Idaho lawmaker wants to lower the age that Idahoans can carry a concealed handgun within a city.

The bill from Rep. Christy Zito, introduced by the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday, would let 18-year-olds conceal a handgun within city limits. Under current law, you need to be 21 to do so.

While those under 21 aren’t allowed to conceal a handgun in a city, 18-year-olds are currently allowed to open carry a handgun in a city.

The bill will now receive a full hearing in the House State Affairs Committee, which will decide whether to advance it to the full House for a vote.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments