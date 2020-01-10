Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on Jan. 9.
BOISE — The fight over Teton High School’s “Redskins” mascot could spill over to the Statehouse if one Eastern Idaho lawmaker has his way.
Rep. Chad Christensen is floating the idea of a bill that would require school boards to get voter approval to change a mascot. Jennette Boner of the Teton Valley News reported on the idea Wednesday.
“There is an agenda to destroy local heritage, so longtime residents no longer have an identity and so generational traditions become extinct,” Christensen, R-Ammon, wrote on his Facebook page. “I would like this authority to remain local, but require a vote amongst the citizens.”
It’s not clear whether Christensen will actually present a bill. The idea appears on his Facebook post under the heading of “possible legislation I may bring.”
In July, Teton trustees voted 4-1 to drop the “Redskins” mascot, which had been in place for 90 years. Christensen’s legislative district includes Teton County, and he has argued against changing the mascot.
In August, Boise School District trustees voted unanimously to change Boise High School’s mascot from “Braves” to “Brave.”
