Lawmaker pushes to impeach Gov. Little

When asked how much support he had from fellow legislators, Christensen seemed unsure. Christensen said “quite a few” other representatives support him. He estimated his articles of impeachment have a “50/50” chance of getting past the House of Representatives, where they would need a two-thirds vote. But before that can happen, they first must get past the House State Affairs committee. Christensen said that will be “a challenge.”

Another representative is currently drafting the articles. Christensen declined to say who the representative was, because they are not comfortable having their name on it until it receives public support. Before deciding whether to formally attempt impeachment in the Legislature, Christensen plans to post his articles of impeachment online for public viewing this week. He will then ask for the public’s opinion and for constituents to call their legislators if they support it.

Jones noted this was an unusual way to begin the impeachment process and said it sounded like a “publicity stunt.” For his part, Christensen said even if he does not get Little successfully impeached, he still sees the attempt as being an important piece of public record.

Only 15 governors have faced votes of impeachment in United States history. And just seven of those were voted to be removed from office.