Law to make ID cards free for people facing homelessness passes Idaho Senate

BOISE — A bill that would allow individuals experiencing homelessness to obtain free identification cards through the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles passed the Idaho Senate unanimously on Thursday.

Senate Bill 1268 would change existing Idaho law that requires a charge of $15 for such an identification card. Bill sponsor Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, said that charge is a barrier to people experiencing homelessness who can’t afford it and then have more difficulty finding employment or a place to live without a form of identification.

The card would be valid for four years, Den Hartog said, and includes a free one-time replacement option. Subsequent replacements and renewals would be subject to the $15 fee. The Idaho Transportation Department would require the applicant to attest to their inability to secure housing and residency at an Idaho relief agency or shelter. The same requirements to verify identity and citizenship status would be required, she said.

The change would require changes in software that the transportation department estimates would cost about $24,000, plus an estimated $38,000 on an ongoing basis for an estimated 10,000 cards per year. Den Hartog said those funds would not draw from Idaho’s general funds, only the department’s dedicated funds.

The bill will now be referred to the House of Representatives. If passed by the House and signed into law, it would go into effect on July 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0