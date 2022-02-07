Law enforcement in the Magic Valley is feeling a staffing pinch

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Police Department recently received a federal grant to hire four new patrol officers. But while the grant will help pay for the additional positions, the Police Department said it has another six positions open, and, like many law enforcement entities around the state, not enough people are applying for the jobs.

The grant will provide half a million dollars of funding over three years. The grant will last three years and has a matching structure, with the feds covering $300,000 the first year, $150,000 the second and $50,000 the third year. Twin Falls will be responsible for paying around $71,000 the first year, $100,000 the second and $200,000 the third year.

“Our recruiting efforts have been frustrating, if I may be honest,” Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsburry told the council when they voted to accept the grant at their Jan 24 council meeting.

“We will continue to work hard to find the right men and women, we will not lower our standards,” Kingsbury said. “We want to make sure we find the right men and women to wear our badge and to work for our fine city and be peace officers.”

There are 77 spots for sworn peace officers in Twin Falls. The grant funding brings that number to 81.

“I would ask anyone that has any desire to work for a fine law enforcement agency to give us an email, text, phone call, whatever, to reach out,” Kingsburry said.

Lt. Terance Thueson of the Twin Falls Police Department said recruitment has always been a bit of a challenge for law enforcement.

“But I would say that it has spiked and become even more difficult over the last couple of years,” Thueson said.

As seen in many industries around the state and around the country, staffing continues to be a challenge as open positions are getting fewer applicants. Thueson said those trends are a factor that affect everyone. But he said there may be additional factors that have affected recruitment for policing in recent years.

“I also think there has been a lot of publicity toward the profession of law enforcement and not necessarily in a positive way,” Thueson said. “I think that’s affected people’s desire to go into policing.”

The open positions in the department come from retirements, which Thueson said is a good thing. But the vacancies can mean there is less coverage for sick days, which there have been several of in recent weeks due to COVID-19.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department is close to being at full staff. But Captain Douglas Sugden said the Sheriff’s Department also seen a drop in applicants in recent years. When hiring for positions like driver’s license clerks, the number of applications has dropped way down.

“Normally when we put out job announcements for those positions, we would literally get 150 applicants for one position,” Sugden said. “Now we’re lucky if we get five.”

The sheriff’s department also holds open applications for regular citizens with no experience can apply. About once a month the department will hold testing sessions, but on some occasions, only two or three people would show up. In some cases, the testing sessions were canceled because no one showed up.

“It’s hard to compete sometimes with private entities,” Sugden said. “Some of our clerk positions start out at about $15.49 … but you can go start at Chobani or Clif Bar and make $18-20 an hour.”

The Sheriff’s Department has had some success in hiring lateral transfers, where law enforcement personnel with experience can transfer to Twin Falls. In some cases that has helped some staffing issues. Sugden said it is also good to bring in people with some experience.

“We like to hire new people who want to get into the business, but at some point, you start floundering for experience, so you need the experienced people to lead,” Sugden said. “It’s a niche field and you’ve got to be prepared to deal with those things.”

Another thing that can reduce the applicant pool is what Sugden said is a generational trend of people not staying with a job for very long. The newer generations will work a job for a few years and then quit to try something new.

“We frequently get applicants that may not be that bad, but you wonder how stable they’re going to be because in the last five years they’ve had four jobs,” Sugden said.

At TFPD, Lt. Thueson said they look for people with certain skill sets that are necessary for the work.

“We really look for candidates that have the ability to reason, that are service-oriented, and have a desire to help people.’” Thueson said they look for candidates who communicate well, are somewhat mature and have some stability in their personal lives.

For people with no experience, CSI has a policing program that takes 17 weeks, the Idaho Academy has a 15-week program, new hires will go through one or another if hired without experience, or people who send themselves through the program would be eligible for placement in most of the municipal law enforcement entities.

“If we find the right candidates, we will assist them with getting the training put in place that will be required,” Thueson said.

