Lanting announces run for Idaho House

TWIN FALLS — Former mayor and longtime council member Greg Lanting has announced he will seek a seat in the Idaho House of Representatives. A Republican, Lanting retired in January from 16 years serving on the Twin Falls City Council.

Lanting grew up on a farm and ranch south of Twin Falls, and said his family had long been involved in politics. After retiring from the Twin Falls City Council, he was inspired to run for an open seat after Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen announced she would be leaving the House to run for an open seat in the Idaho Senate.

He will run for seat B in district 25 after redistricting changes go into effect.

Calling himself as a common sense conservative, Lanting said he would seek to conduct the business of the State without additional theatrics.

“I’m not the type of person who’s going to introduce bills just to get my name in the paper,” Lanting said. “I’m going to be up there just trying to just do things right.”

Prior to his career with the City Council, Lanting was a teacher for 16 years and principal for 17 years, experience which he said would give him insights in to one of the Legislature’s main concerns. Over half the Idaho budget goes to education.

One thing Lanting said he would like to do is increase education budgeting, which he said would lower property taxes at the same time.

“If we could lower that percentage (of override levies) we could get the bonus of keeping quality education and maybe even improving it, and lowering property taxes at the same time when we could use the huge state surplus to do that,” Lanting said.

The filing period for candidates seeking to appear on primary election ballots is Feb. 28, to March 11. The primary election is on May 17.

