Land board pushes for increased funding to fight Idaho’s historic wildfires

BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Land Commissioners voted Tuesday to ask the Idaho Department of Lands to increase its requests for resources and funding to battle wildfires over the next three years.

Led by Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, commissioners asked the Department of Lands leaders to incorporate each of the recommendations from a three-year fire plan into their budget requests.

That includes 2023 budget year requests for funding for additional engine captains, hazard duty pay for firefighters and funding for seasonal firefighters.

Department of Lands staff indicated that due to budget concerns from legislators, they were only planning to request five of the 10 engine captains and not request some of the other items recommended in the fire plan.

Wasden said he was concerned the state is already “behind the eight-ball” when it comes to resources for fighting fires.

“We (should) include all of the requests, the honest-to-God requirements, the honest-to-God — you used the word — needs, as outlined (in the three-year-plan),” Wasden said during the meeting. “That’s my motion that we approve these budget requests with those additions.”