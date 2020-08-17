Laid-off Idahoans were to get $400 a week in extra benefits. They’ll get this instead

The expiration left millions of Americans with only state unemployment compensation, which generally pays less than half of a laid-off worker’s wages — in Idaho, the average is 41%. The average Idaho recipient had been receiving $866 per week, but now is getting $266.

Little said the state would submit an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is administering the program, later Monday afternoon.

It’s unclear how long it could take for FEMA to approve Idaho’s application and how soon claimants would get their money. It took Idaho and other states months to get their computer systems in line to handle the federal benefits and to handle the crush of claims that came in.

Little has been urging the White House and Congress to implement programs that do not require major changes to systems already in place,” Marissa Morrison Hyer, the governor’s spokesperson, said by email.

“We do expect these payments to be delivered in a more timely manner as the infrastructure is already available,” Morrison Hyer said.