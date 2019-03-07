BOISE — A Blaine County lawmaker has introduced a bill to regulate the use of exploding targets on state land after a fire caused by an exploding target last summer burned more than 64,000 acres near Bellevue.
The proposed bill from Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, would make state code consistent with federal land laws by prohibiting exploding targets on state-owned public lands during the designated fire season, which stretches from May to November.
The Senate State Affairs Committee voted Wednesday morning to hold a formal hearing for the bill at a later date.
“This has been a discussion for quite a few years because of the escalation of use of exploding targets ... and it is causing catastrophic wildfires,” Stennett said.
There were eight wildfires caused by exploding targets in southern Idaho last year, including the Sharps Fire, which a Bellevue man confessed to starting, according to police. Ryan M. Jensen, 35, told investigators the fire began east of Bellevue when he used an exploding target.
Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins told the Times-News he was in favor of banning the use of exploding targets on all public lands.
“I believe this is a step in the right direction,” Harkins said of the legislation.
Stennett’s bill would make use of an exploding target on state lands a misdemeanor, aligning with federal law.
The bill reiterates that a judge has discretion when it comes to sentencing and cost recovery damages — “in the hope,” Stennett said, “that if somebody does create a fire, part of that sentencing is they would do restorations, reparations as part of their service to community that was impacted.”
Stennett said the bill was crafted with input from the Idaho Department of Lands, Office of Emergency Management, and local law enforcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.