KETCHUM — The fire station bond in Ketchum passed with 67.34% in favor as of 10:45 p.m. Nov. 5.
With the bond passing, a new fire station will be built in Ketchum.
The bond is for $11.5 million, the total cost of the bond will be $16.9 million including interest and principal. Property owners will see an additional $20.55 increase in property taxes per $100,000 value because of the special municipal bond. For a $700,000 there will be an additional $144 annually. For a $1 million property value an additional $205 annually.
You have free articles remaining.
Construction will begin May 2020 and a scheduled completion date in summer 2021. The new fire station will double in size from the current 6,080 square footage to 14,530 square footage.
The original building was built in 1974 as a car dealership and converted to city hall, police station and fire station in 1979.
Ketchum is now authorized to incur and indebtedness and sell its general obligation bonds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.