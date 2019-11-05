{{featured_button_text}}
Ketchum murphy bed

Ketchum Fire Chief Mike Elle says a firefighter is out of luck if he’s trying to sleep after a long, hard day while other firefighters are working on computers or holding meetings.

 TIMES-NEWS PHOTO

KETCHUM — The fire station bond in Ketchum passed with 67.34% in favor as of 10:45 p.m. Nov. 5.

With the bond passing, a new fire station will be built in Ketchum.

The bond is for $11.5 million, the total cost of the bond will be $16.9 million including interest and principal. Property owners will see an additional $20.55 increase in property taxes per $100,000 value because of the special municipal bond. For a $700,000 there will be an additional $144 annually. For a $1 million property value an additional $205 annually.

Construction will begin May 2020 and a scheduled completion date in summer 2021. The new fire station will double in size from the current 6,080 square footage to 14,530 square footage.

The original building was built in 1974 as a car dealership and converted to city hall, police station and fire station in 1979.

Ketchum is now authorized to incur and indebtedness and sell its general obligation bonds.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments