Kanye West files for Idaho presidential ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Kanye West has filed to be on the ballot as a presidential candidate in Idaho.

The deadline for independent presidential candidates to file in Idaho is Aug. 25. As of midday West, a famous rapper and record producer who has been outspoken about his Christian faith and eclectic political views in recent years, was one of three independents who had submitted enough signatures to make to the ballot, according to the Idaho Secretary of State's office. The other two are Rocky De La Fuente, a businessman and perennial candidate from California who, among other ballot appearances in Idaho, ran in the 2020 Republican presidential primary, and Brock Pierce, a cryptocurrency entrepreneur and former child actor who appeared in the Mighty Ducks movies.

West has already qualified for the ballot in several states and is awaiting approval of his petitions in several others, although it does not appear he will be on the ballot in enough states to have a mathematical chance of winning the Electoral College. As well as being increasingly political vocal he has also developed ties to the West, including recording his 2018 album Ye at a ranch in Jackson, Wyoming, and buying a ranch in Cody, Wyoming, which is where he lives and where his campaign is headquartered. His running mate is Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Cody. He also vacationed in Coeur d'Alene in 2018.