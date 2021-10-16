Judge dismisses unemployment benefits lawsuit against Idaho governor, IDOL director

BOISE — A judge in Ada County’s fourth district court dismissed a lawsuit last week against the governor and the Idaho Department of Labor director that alleged they violated statutory obligations by ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits in June.

The complaint, which was filed on Aug. 20 by attorneys with Idaho Legal Aid Services, detailed the stories of two Idaho plaintiffs who were struggling to find suitable employment with ongoing health conditions and the continued threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both individuals, named only by the initials A.E. and K.S., were relying on other forms of state assistance in lieu of unemployment benefits.

Little announced Idaho would no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment compensation programs in May, citing the programs as one reason employers across the state were struggling to fill jobs. The benefits included an additional $300 weekly for claimants, assistance for those who do not usually qualify for unemployment — such as the self-employed — and an extension of the maximum number of weeks a claimant can file.

According to federal law, the benefits are available from the federal government until Sept. 6. As of early August, 25 states including Idaho had ended the extra benefits in June or July.