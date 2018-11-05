TWIN FALLS — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan stressed the importance of high voter turnout and addressing barriers to voting in a final visit to the Magic Valley before Tuesday’s election.
Jordan spoke to a crowd at Canyon Crest restaurant in Twin Falls Sunday evening, several hours after making an appearance in Ketchum. With just two days to go before the election, it would be Jordan’s last campaign push in south-central Idaho, following Republican candidate Lt. Gov. Brad Little’s visit to Twin Falls in a campaign bus roughly a week earlier.
While Jordan answered questions from the crowd on topics including education funding, marijuana legalization and criminal justice, her remarks revolved around a theme central to many Democrats’ campaigns in this year’s elections around the country: urging those in attendance to get out and vote Tuesday — and to lend a helping hand to others who may face challenges in doing so.
“There are some places ... in rural areas where people feel like they don’t have the right, when it is absolutely their right to vote,” Jordan said.
She encouraged listeners to offer rides to others who don’t have transportation to get to a polling place, remind non-registered acquaintances that they can register to vote on Election Day, and assist those who aren’t fluent in English in finding the resources they need.
“If they’re afraid, because there are a lot of people who have been intimidated, say, ‘I will go with you,’” Jordan said. “I want to make sure that everyone feels secure and supported.”
In some larger towns and cities, it’s expected that voters may face long lines, Jordan said, reminding the crowd that some places ran out of ballots in the May primary election.
“I encourage you, if there’s a long line please stand in that line until we vote,” Jordan said. “Let’s make sure that we get out there as many people as possible.”
