KETCHUM — Former vice president Joe Biden will be campaigning in Idaho next week, and while tickets to one event start at $100, those who want to attend the other event should be prepared to pay $2,800.
Biden and his wife, Jill, will be at the home of Melinda and Alan Blinken, north of Ketchum, on Monday, according to the Mountain Express. Alan Blinken is a former U.S. ambassador to Belgium.
Tickets to that event cost $2,800.
On Tuesday, the Bidens will attend a reception in Boise hosted by Esther Oppenheimer, the wife of Skip Oppenheimer, chairman and CEO of Oppenheimer Companies Inc.
The exact location of the 1 p.m. event will be given to people after they purchase tickets. The cheapest tickets are $100, which would put you at the “guest” level. The “supporter” level costs $250, while the “champion” level, which includes a photo with Biden, costs $1,000. One can become a sponsor, which also includes a photo, by giving or raising $2,800.
The leading Democratic candidate for president according to recent polls, Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.
TJ Thomson, a founding member of Idaho for Biden as well as a member of Boise City Council, told the Idaho Statesman he believes Biden is “our best hope for America.”
“I haven’t felt this inspired and excited for a candidate since Obama in 2008,” he said Monday.
Thomson is not arranging the event, but he said he and his wife will be in attendance. He was glad that donors can get into the fundraiser for as little as $100, because the fundraiser in Ketchum is so expensive.
Thomson said that criticisms of Biden’s past actions, including his stance on school desegregation busing and allegations of inappropriate touching, are “unfounded” and have not hurt his campaign, the Statesman reported.
Biden will be the fourth presidential candidate to visit the Gem State this year.
Former HUD secretary Julián Castro spoke to a full house at Boise State University on Feb. 26.
And former Rep. John Delaney held a meet and greet at a Kimberly home on March 24. Delaney's wife, April McClain-Delaney, grew up in Buhl.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee held a fundraiser in Ketchum on July 21, the Mountain Express reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.