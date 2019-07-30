{{featured_button_text}}
Biden

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in an electrical workers union hall Saturday, July 20 in Las Vegas.

 AP Photo/John Locher

KETCHUM — Former vice president Joe Biden will be campaigning in Idaho next week, and while tickets to one event start at $100, those who want to attend the other event should be prepared to pay $2,800.

Biden and his wife, Jill, will be at the home of Melinda and Alan Blinken, north of Ketchum, on Monday, according to the Mountain Express. Alan Blinken is a former U.S. ambassador to Belgium. 

Tickets to that event cost $2,800. 

On Tuesday, the Bidens will attend a reception in Boise hosted by Esther Oppenheimer, the wife of Skip Oppenheimer, chairman and CEO of Oppenheimer Companies Inc.

The exact location of the 1 p.m. event will be given to people after they purchase tickets. The cheapest tickets are $100, which would put you at the “guest” level. The “supporter” level costs $250, while the “champion” level, which includes a photo with Biden, costs $1,000. One can become a sponsor, which also includes a photo, by giving or raising $2,800.

The leading Democratic candidate for president according to recent polls, Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017. 

TJ Thomson, a founding member of Idaho for Biden as well as a member of Boise City Council, told the Idaho Statesman he believes Biden is “our best hope for America.”

“I haven’t felt this inspired and excited for a candidate since Obama in 2008,” he said Monday.

Thomson is not arranging the event, but he said he and his wife will be in attendance. He was glad that donors can get into the fundraiser for as little as $100, because the fundraiser in Ketchum is so expensive.

Thomson said that criticisms of Biden’s past actions, including his stance on school desegregation busing and allegations of inappropriate touching, are “unfounded” and have not hurt his campaign, the Statesman reported.

Biden will be the fourth presidential candidate to visit the Gem State this year.

Former HUD secretary Julián Castro spoke to a full house at Boise State University on Feb. 26.

And former Rep. John Delaney held a meet and greet at a Kimberly home on March 24. Delaney's wife, April McClain-Delaney, grew up in Buhl.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee held a fundraiser in Ketchum on July 21, the Mountain Express reported.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
4
0
0
2

Tags

Load comments