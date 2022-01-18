Jerome's Culver sent off with a salute

JEROME — Former council member Bob Culver received recognition for his 13 years of service from Jerome Mayor Dave Davis, who presented him with a plaque at the City Council Meeting in Jerome Tuesday night.

After accepting the honor, Culver thanked the citizens of Jerome for letting him serve on the council.

"If the citizens hadn't voted me in, I wouldn't be here," Culver said. "I do appreciate them putting up with me and voting me in that many years."

Culver was first sworn in as a city council member on Jan 2, 2008, and served through December 2021, after voters chose Bryan Craig for his seat in the Nov. 2 election.

Prior to serving on the City Council, Culver worked for the City of Jerome for 32 years in the Public Works Department, with 15 years serving as director.

"The city has changed a lot from when I started," Culver said. "In fact, one section of town we pulled out the last wood water main."

Davis said Culver had been seated next to him at council meetings for the whole eight years they’d worked together.

“Over the last eight years we’ve had some good times,” Davis said. “We’ve seen some good growth in the city and some development going on and Bob’s been part of that, and he’s helped us progress as a city with his knowledge and input.”

During his time on the council, Jerome has faced some significant challenges, including updating the city's impact boundaries and upgrading the city's wastewater treatment system.

“Bob’s been involved with the city for many years in one capacity or another,” Davis said. “He has a wealth of knowledge regarding public works issues, primarily, and any type of projects that dealt with water, infrastructure, road issues, or even public works equipment, Bob understood that side of the city business that we had to conduct. So we’ll be losing a wealth of knowledge in that area.”

Culver said that he plans on being around, should there be any need for his knowledge or expertise in the future.

"If there's any problem with anything that I think I could help, I'd be more than glad to," Culver said. "I'm in this city, I'm going to live here. We all need to work together for the betterment of the city."

