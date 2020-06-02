Jerome school bond fails amid high turnout

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — Voters rejected a $26 million bond to build a new school in Jerome.

The bond received 61.6% approval in Jerome County but not the two-thirds supermajority required of bond issues in Idaho. Election results are still unofficial.

The bond would have cost residents $88 per $100,000 of taxable property value. Administrators said they had a financial plan that would have kept rates the same as before.

The money mostly would have paid for the construction of a new elementary school. The district said more space is needed to alleviate overcrowded classrooms.

Record turnout for statewide primary

The election, originally scheduled for May 19, was held exclusively by absentee voting. Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney decided in March to hold the election by mail in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.