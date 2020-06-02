Jerome school bond fails amid high turnout

JEROME — Voters rejected a $26 million bond to build a new school in Jerome.
The bond received 61.6% approval in Jerome County but not the two-thirds supermajority required of bond issues in Idaho. Election results are still unofficial.
The bond would have cost residents $88 per $100,000 of taxable property value. Administrators said they had a financial plan that would have kept rates the same as before.
The money mostly would have paid for the construction of a new elementary school. The district said more space is needed to alleviate overcrowded classrooms.
Record turnout for statewide primary
The election, originally scheduled for May 19, was held exclusively by absentee voting. Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney decided in March to hold the election by mail in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Early numbers from Denney's office show voter turnout for the election was high despite the change. As of Tuesday morning, 302,123 ballots had been received by county's throughout the state — a record for a statewide primary even before clerk's tallied ballots received on election day. Those early results also showed record voter turnout of 33.3%, which likely went up throughout the day as voters returned their ballots.
Legislative District 23 too close to call
Rep. Christy Zito narrowly lead with 50.44% of the vote against challenger Brenda Ricahrds in the race for the Republican nomination for the District 23 Senate seat.
Andrea Owens lead Matthew Bundy with about 55% of the vote for House Seat 23A.
Only votes from Twin Falls County were available at the time of publishing. About 80% of the votes for Districts 23 come from Owyhee and Elmore Counties.
Incumbents take Twin Falls County races
Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke received about 67% of the votes against challenger Dave Hansen in the Republican primary. The county had not fully reported on the secretary of state's website before publishing.
Sheriff Tom Carter received 75.94% of the vote in the Republican primary race. Steve Pankey received 14.22% of the vote; Jeremy Maritt received 9.83%.
Rock Creek Fire Protection levy fails
A permanent override levy for the Rock Creek Fire Protection District received about 46.73% approval. The measure would have provided the district an additional $624,439.
Officials planned to use the money to hire three new firefighters, maintenance and equipment.
Cassia County
Commissioner Bob Kunau received 63% of the vote in the primary election against challenger Jim Powell.
Congressional races
Paulette Jordan, who garnered national attention in 2018 amid hopes from supporters she could become the county's first Native American governor, on Tuesday won Idaho's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.
The former state lawmaker will face incumbent Sen. Jim Risch, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary and will be heavily favored in November in conservative Idaho.
Mike Simpson, who received a tweeted endorsement from Trump earlier on Tuesday, won the Republican primary for Idaho's 2nd Congressional District.
Simpson, who has been in office since 1999, defeated Kevin Rhoades, a Boise resident and small businessman. Rhoades tried to position himself to the right of Simpson. But Simpson has a long history of bringing in federal dollars for the U.S. Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory, one of the largest employers in Simpson's district as well as the state.
Simpson will be a heavy favorite in the fall against Democrat Aaron Swisher, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Rep. Russ Fulcher won the Republican primary for Idaho's 1st Congressional District. Fulcher defeated Boise resident Nicholas Jones, who owns several board game shops and burger eateries. President Donald Trump also endorsed Fulcher in a tweet earlier on Tuesday. Fulcher will be the heavy favorite in November.
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senator (statewide)
|Name
|Votes
|Percent
|Paulette Jordan
|59,529
|85.9
|Jim Vandermaas
|9,769
|14.1
Republican candidate for 2nd congressional district
|Name
|Votes
|Percent
|Kevin Rhoades
|24,749
|27.94
|Mike Simpson
|63,820
|72.06
Republican candidate for state Senate district 23
|Name
|Votes
|Percent
|Christy Zito
|516
|50.44
|Brenda Richards
|507
|49.56
Republican candidate for state representative district 23-A
|Name
|Votes
|Percent
|Andrea Owens
|539
|55.4
|Matthew Bundy
|434
|44.6
Republican candidate for Twin Falls County Commission, first district
|Name
|Vote
|Percent
|Dave Hansen
|3,070
|33.4
|Brent D. Reinke
|6,122
|66.6
Republican candidate for Twin Falls County sheriff
|Name
|Vote
|Percent
|Tom Carter
|7,106
|75.94
|Jeremy Maritt
|920
|9.83
|Steve Pankey
|1,331
|14.22
Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District permanent override levy
|Position
|Vote
|Percent
|In favor
|857
|46.73
|Against
|977
|53.27
Jerome School District bond
|Position
|Votes
|Percent
|In favor
|1,649
|61.55%
|Against
|1,030
|38.45%
Republican candidate for Cassia County Commission second district
|Name
|Votes
|Percent
|Jim Powell
|1,114
|37.37
|Robert J Kunau
|1,867
|62.63
ACE Fire Protection District taxing district
|Position
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|68
|78.16
|No
|19
|21.84
Burley street levy
|Position
|Votes
|Percent
|In favor
|624
|55.52
|Against
|500
|44.48
Valley Vu of Malta Cemetery District permanent override levy
|Position
|Votes
|Percent
|In favor
|93
|73.81
|Against
|33
|26.19
Republican candidate for Minidoka County Commission second district
|Name
|Votes
|Percent
|Kent McClellan
|1,266
|54.29
|Dan Schaeffer
|1,066
|45.71
Republican candidate for Lincoln County Commission first district
|Name
|Votes
|Percent
|Rick Ellis
|188
|20.15
|Davis Schoolcraft
|294
|31.51
|Joann H. Rutler
|451
|48.34
Republican candidate for Lincoln County Commission second district
|Name
|Vote
|Percent
|Rebecca Wood
|533
|58.06
|Margo D. Harvy Tafoya
|98
|10.68
|Haisen Workman
|287
|31.26
Wendell School District supplemental levy
|Position
|Votes
|Percent
|In favor
|374
|58.71
|Against
|263
|41.29
Hagerman Fire Protection District temporary override levy
|Position
|Votes
|Percent
|In favor
|411
|61.99
|Against
|252
|38.01
Bliss School District plant facility levy
|Position
|Votes
|Percent
|In favor
|113
|66.86
|Against
|56
|33.14
Republican candidate for Gooding County Commission first district
|Name
|Votes
|Percent
|Susan Bolton
|1,385
|61.5
|Jerry D. Pierce
|867
|38.5
Republican candidate for Gooding County Prosecuting Attorney
|Name
|Votes
|Percent
|Trevor Misseldine
|1,168
|52.59
|Matt Pember
|1,053
|47.41
Camas County Cemetery property tax levy increase
|Position
|Votes
|Percent
|In favor
|196
|60.68
|Against
|127
|39.32
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
