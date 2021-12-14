Jerome police chief retires

JEROME — After 38 years in law enforcement, Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall has announced he’s retiring. Hall has held the position for 18 years.
His retirement will be effective on Feb. 18.
Hall
City of Jerome Website
Hall began his law enforcement career with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office in 1984, where he served in various roles including captain. In 2004 he joined the Jerome Police Department and has been its police chief ever since.
In a statement, Hall said it had been an honor and a privilege to serve as chief of police for almost 18 years.
“With so many positive things happening in Jerome and with a new police station coming soon, it is with mixed feelings that I have decided to retire,” Hall said in the statement. “However, I feel the time is right for me to pursue other interests and spend more time serving my family. I believe the City of Jerome is in good hands and will be well served into the future by the outstanding men and women of the Jerome Police Department.”
Jerome Mayor Dave Davis said Hall had been a dependable department head for the eight years they worked together.
“He’s professional, and he’s been a true leader for our department over the last 18 years,” Davis said. “It’s nice to have somebody that you can count on doing the right thing.”
The City of Jerome will begin its search for a new police chief internally, and accept applications from qualified staff interested in the position.
“We have some big shoes to fill," Davis said. "It was an honor to have worked with him the past eight years and I wish him a wonderful retirement.”
PHOTOS: Shop with a Cop in Jerome
Jerome Shop with a Cop
Senior Officer Isaiah Day helps Abigayle Wilson, 6, try on a pair of boots to buy Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Jerome. Each of the 27 children involved in the event were given $200 to spend on gifts for themselves and their families.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome Shop with a Cop
School Resource Officer Bryan Clayton pushes the cart as he follows the child he's paired with to the next aisle Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Jerome. 20 officers spent the morning shopping with 27 kids.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome Shop with a Cop
Police officers help children buy Christmas gifts for themselves and family members Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome Shop with a Cop
School Resource Officer Bryan Clayton helps Bradley Childers, 10, pick out a board game for his family Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Jerome. This is the first time the Jerome Police Department has held the Shop with a Cop event in almost a decade.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome Shop with a Cop
Deputy Miguel Noriega, right, and his brother Marcos Noriega, left, wrap presents purchased for families in need Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome Shop with a Cop
Deputy Austin Dixon helps Romiro Gonzalez, 10, pick out a necklace for his mother Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Jerome. Officers paired with children to assist them in buying Christmas gifts for their families. Each child was given $200 to buy gifts with.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome Shop with a Cop
Police officers help children buy Christmas gifts for themselves and family members Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome Shop with a Cop
Police officers help children buy Christmas gifts for themselves and family members Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome Shop with a Cop
Police officers help children buy Christmas gifts for themselves and family members Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome Shop with a Cop
Police officers help children buy Christmas gifts for themselves and family members Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome Shop with a Cop
Police officers help children buy Christmas gifts for themselves and family members Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, during the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.