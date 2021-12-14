Jerome police chief retires

JEROME — After 38 years in law enforcement, Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall has announced he’s retiring. Hall has held the position for 18 years.

His retirement will be effective on Feb. 18.

Hall began his law enforcement career with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office in 1984, where he served in various roles including captain. In 2004 he joined the Jerome Police Department and has been its police chief ever since.

In a statement, Hall said it had been an honor and a privilege to serve as chief of police for almost 18 years.

“With so many positive things happening in Jerome and with a new police station coming soon, it is with mixed feelings that I have decided to retire,” Hall said in the statement. “However, I feel the time is right for me to pursue other interests and spend more time serving my family. I believe the City of Jerome is in good hands and will be well served into the future by the outstanding men and women of the Jerome Police Department.”

Jerome Mayor Dave Davis said Hall had been a dependable department head for the eight years they worked together.

“He’s professional, and he’s been a true leader for our department over the last 18 years,” Davis said. “It’s nice to have somebody that you can count on doing the right thing.”

The City of Jerome will begin its search for a new police chief internally, and accept applications from qualified staff interested in the position.

“We have some big shoes to fill," Davis said. "It was an honor to have worked with him the past eight years and I wish him a wonderful retirement.”

