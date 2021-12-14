 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Jerome police chief retires

Law Enforcement tools

Dan Hall, Jerome police chief, describes different types of body armor in this 2019 photo.

 TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — After 38 years in law enforcement, Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall has announced he’s retiring. Hall has held the position for 18 years.

His retirement will be effective on Feb. 18.

Dan Hall, Jerome Police Chief

Hall

Hall began his law enforcement career with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office in 1984, where he served in various roles including captain. In 2004 he joined the Jerome Police Department and has been its police chief ever since.

In a statement, Hall said it had been an honor and a privilege to serve as chief of police for almost 18 years.

“With so many positive things happening in Jerome and with a new police station coming soon, it is with mixed feelings that I have decided to retire,” Hall said in the statement. “However, I feel the time is right for me to pursue other interests and spend more time serving my family. I believe the City of Jerome is in good hands and will be well served into the future by the outstanding men and women of the Jerome Police Department.”

People are also reading…

Jerome Mayor Dave Davis said Hall had been a dependable department head for the eight years they worked together.

“He’s professional, and he’s been a true leader for our department over the last 18 years,” Davis said. “It’s nice to have somebody that you can count on doing the right thing.”

The City of Jerome will begin its search for a new police chief internally, and accept applications from qualified staff interested in the position.

“We have some big shoes to fill," Davis said. "It was an honor to have worked with him the past eight years and I wish him a wonderful retirement.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News