Jerome looks for more housing as growth continues, mayor says

JEROME — The economic outlook for the year ahead calls for more housing to keep up with jobs in Jerome, Mayor Dave Davis said during his State of the City speech Wednesday.

Davis highlighted areas of growth and the outlook for new housing, new businesses, and new infrastructure improvements during a luncheon hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at Canyonside Christian School in Jerome. Davis also discussed financial position of the city, and even said that conditions could be favorable for lower levy rates.

Noting that several businesses were creating or expanding operations in the city and nearby, Davis said that a significant increase in jobs meant having adequate housing in the city would be important in the next year.

Jerome has had a substantial increase in residential building permits over the past three years, and Davis said that 48 permits were issued in 2019 for new homes, and that number went up to 60 new homes in 2020 and 77 new homes in 2021.

Davis said the current subdivisions in the vicinity had 114 lots ready to be built on, and another 118 lots are currently under construction. In addition, Davis said, 572 more building lots were in planning stages.

Several multifamily or rental units were also under development. One of those developments still in the planning stage is Lincoln Commons. Just north of downtown on North Lincoln on an empty lot where the elementary school once was, Lincoln Commons will have 31 residential units and two commercial anchors.

“We’re excited about this project,” Davis said. “We think it’s really going to enhance downtown.”

A plan for the multi-use residential and commercial development is expected to go through Planning and Zoning be presented to City Council for approval in March.

Concerning commercial growth, Davis highlighted a number of new businesses that were coming to Jerome or expanding their current operations. Businesses already under construction include a new 200,000 square foot regional headquarters for Western Dairy Transport, the largest liquid foods trucking company in the country. Another business expanding its facilities named was Rich Thompson Trucking, who is building a new facility in the old Cinema building on West Main, Davis said.

Other businesses that have announced plans to build in Jerome include Nelson Jameson Dairy Supply, Smiles for Kids and Tommy’s Car Wash.

One company coming to Jerome County that will likely have an impact on the city’s economy is the new True West Beef facility in Jerome County at U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 84. That facility is expected to create 350 jobs. Though it is outside the city, Davis said the impact of the new facility will be felt by the city.

“It’s critical on the residential side of things that we look at how are we going to house these people,” Davis said. “Not all of them are going to live in Jerome, and we understand that, but there’s going to be maybe a good number of them probably will, if we have the housing built.”

Davis discussed several different elements of the city’s infrastructure enhancements. He said the city’s efforts to add sidewalks to some high-traffic areas enhance safety for kids walking to school.

Water infrastructure is also scheduled for some improvements, and Davis said the city has been saving for a couple key upgrades to continue to improve water services. Davis said the city had been saving a portion of revenues for eight years to be able to replace the water tank and booster station on 10th Street. That project is now ready for funding, and will begin in the summer.

Additional wastewater improvements are scheduled for coming seasons to solve existing issues and to accommodate expected growth. Davis said the city budgeted for these projects many years ago, and has been saving up for them as well.

Davis gave an update on the new police station, something outgoing Chief of Police Dan Hall has asked for for 18 years.

“This is a project we are really excited about,” Davis said. “If any of you have been in the police department in the city, you’re wondering what in the world are these guys doing in this place. It really wasn’t made for a police department.”

Like the other infrastructure projects, Jerome has been setting aside funds for a new police station for the last eight years. The city saved about $3.5 million and last year moved ahead with the purchase of a building on East First Street. This spring a bid will go out for a builder to perform the renovations.

“This is going to be a good project for the community,” Davis said. “We expect that this police facility is going to last us 50 years.”

Davis concluded with a look at the city’s fiscal picture, saying that levy rates have been steady over the last several years. But, Davis said, the levy rate could soon drop. The Urban Renewal Authority anticipates closing urban renewal area number two earlier than scheduled. The area, located at the Southeast Industrial Park, is only 12 years in to its 20-year plan, and in that time value has appreciated from about $1 million to over $120 million. If closed, Davis said, that could put about about $80 million back in to all the other taxing districts, with 20% savings passed on to the taxpayers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0