JEROME — The chief of the town's fire department is on paid administrative leave, according to city officials.
The leave for Jerome Fire Chief Jeremy Presnell went into effect March 6. An end date has not been set, Mayor Dave Davis said.
Davis said he could not discuss the reasons for the leave because it is a personnel issue.
Deputy Chief Mike Harrison is serving as chief in the interim.
Presnell was promoted to fire chief in 2017 after nine years with the department.
