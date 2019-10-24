JEROME — City planning, business and community were the talk of Jerome’s “Meet the Candidates” town hall Wednesday night. The event, organized by the Civic Club, gave residents a chance to meet City Council candidates Chris Barber, Brent “Oop” Johnson and Jeff Schroeder.
The candidates addressed constituent questions about voter registration, stray cats, traffic issues and repair and maintenance of infrastructure.
Barber and Johnson currently sit on Jerome’s City Council. Schroeder said he ran to give voters a choice.
“I think what I bring to the community is an outside perspective,” Schroeder, who is originally from Michigan, said.
Parking problems
Candidates said parking in Jerome is a longstanding issue, but parking access is necessary for attracting people and businesses to downtown.
“The biggest plight we have in this town is parking downtown,” Barber said. “They’re not allowing for solid, successful retail to happen.”
Barber said he envisions solving that problem by going back to one lane each way down Main Street — to allow for diagonal parking. Additional parking would help market the downtown area, which has recently been sitting empty.
Johnson said that although there is pressure to finish projects immediately, there are steps the city must go through before the community will see results. He said the city is making strides in the right direction to get the work done.
“Everybody wants to see a solution right now and it just doesn’t happen like that,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to come up with the money and resources. But it is happening, and it’s happening slow but sure.”
Progress might be slow, but steps are being taken.
“Downtown is one of the things we’ve been focusing on, and one of the things we’re trying to resolve because it’s always been an issue,” Schroeder said. “But it’s complex, especially when you have the state involved and the federal and all the other things that go along with it. But addressing it and keeping it moving forward, that’s what the city’s been doing.”
Revitalizing downtown
Several attendees asked about attracting business to downtown and what projects are in the works to fill vacant spaces. Barber said the City Council, City Administrator Mike Williams, as well as business owners have already joined forces to revitalize the area.
“We have talked about beautifying downtown and we’re working on it. I think everyone here will be impressed,” Barber said. “We need to get back to old Jerome and rural America.”
Schroeder contended that there should be an effort to support already-existing business so that other businesses will be drawn to the success of the area.
“We can be as encouraging as we can, but it’s important for residents to support those local businesses,” Schroeder said. “We as citizens need to do a better job supporting those businesses, and as they become successful, it will attract more.”
Repair and maintenance
Residents asked about sidewalk repair, street repair and the upgraded wastewater treatment plant. Candidates reminded voters that in Jerome, sidewalk maintenance is the property owner’s responsibility.
There were complaints about the smell from the wastewater plant, but candidates said that they are still determining where the odor is coming from, and whether it’s coming from the plant at all.
“If you go down toward (Golf Course Road) it’s the same damn smell,” Johnson said of the sewage facility in Twin Falls. “I think (the wastewater plant) is great for what we’re getting.”
One voter said that new streets have been torn up to fix water pipes below and questioned why the pipes were not repaired prior to repaving. Barber said that when situations like that happen, it’s because it was not anticipated that the infrastructure would fail or need replacement.
“Engineers can’t predict what’s going to happen under the surface,” Barber said. “We can’t replace infrastructure just because we think it might fail.”
Coming together as a community
Candidates said they would like to see more communal spaces, and those who attended the event cited a need for places like the movie theater and the ice rink that used to be in Jerome.
Schroeder said that he would like to unite the community more by bringing them into the decision-making process and creating more places where people can come together.
“I would enhance unity by bringing us more together,” Schroeder said. “It’s important to face the issues we all have together.”
Johnson said that for all the work City Council is doing, he would not change the heart of the community.
“I just know I care about and love this community and the way this community has supported me,” Johnson, who owns Oop’s City Market on Main Street, said. “There’s not much I’d change — other than nothing.”
Barber said that through a sustained effort to revitalize the community, town pride and a sense of community would continue to grow.
“There’s more community spirit now than we’ve had in years,” Barber said.
He said that even though there are issues that need to be addressed, Jerome is working to improve.
“Jerome is not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but we sure try our best,” Barber said.
Jerome residents may vote for two City Council members in the Nov. 5 election.
