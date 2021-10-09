Jerome begins work on new $3.8 million police station

JEROME — City officials formally began work on a new police station Friday.

The $3.8 million project will convert an old building at 223 First Ave. E. into a new 11,500-square-foot home for Jerome’s law enforcement officers and administrators.

“We are very excited to begin the construction on a long awaited new police station,” Mayor Dave Davis said in a statement. “A new facility for our officers and administration is long overdue and we’re excited to provide them a new space where they can better serve our community.”

For the last several years, a new police station has been the Jerome mayor and City Council most important capital project, the city said. In 2016, they gave staff three key directives in the pursuit of a new police station: 1) keep the facility downtown, 2) make it at least a 30 year solution, and 3) pay cash for the facility.

Using those objectives, the city was able to purchase the building on First Avenue last year, knowing it would take a full interior gut and remodel to turn it into a modern police facility.

That work will now be funded with cash reserves that have been restricted for this purpose.