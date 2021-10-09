Jerome begins work on new $3.8 million police station

JEROME — City officials formally began work on a new police station Friday.
The $3.8 million project will convert an old building at 223 First Ave. E. into a new 11,500-square-foot home for Jerome’s law enforcement officers and administrators.
“We are very excited to begin the construction on a long awaited new police station,” Mayor Dave Davis said in a statement. “A new facility for our officers and administration is long overdue and we’re excited to provide them a new space where they can better serve our community.”
For the last several years, a new police station has been the Jerome mayor and City Council most important capital project, the city said. In 2016, they gave staff three key directives in the pursuit of a new police station: 1) keep the facility downtown, 2) make it at least a 30 year solution, and 3) pay cash for the facility.
Using those objectives, the city was able to purchase the building on First Avenue last year, knowing it would take a full interior gut and remodel to turn it into a modern police facility.
That work will now be funded with cash reserves that have been restricted for this purpose.
“The orders from the Mayor and Council were very clear and also very challenging to meet,” said City Administrator Mike Williams. “I’m thrilled that we’ve arrived at this moment where we can begin construction and provide our police professionals with the facility they need and deserve. I’ve looked at studies and assessments conducted by the City for a new police station all the way back from 2002. This has been a long time coming.”
The city selected Starr Corporation as the construction manager/general contractor to work with Lombard Conrad Architects on the project.
“After years of planning and saving, it is fantastic to see the police station project actually moving forward,” Police Chief Dan Hall said. “The future facility will be something that will meet the needs of our officers and our community for decades to come.”