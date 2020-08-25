 Skip to main content
Jerome approves supplemental levy, Lincoln County waits for recall results
JEROME — A supplemental levy for Jerome schools will stay on the books for at least two more years.

About 63% of voters on Tuesday approved of a supplemental levy worth $800,000 a year for two years. Unofficial results show 1,431 people voted in the election, a voter turnout of just under 20%.

The levy will cost residents $52 per $100,000 of assessed property value. It’s the same amount approved by Jerome voters in 2019. The school district has had a supplemental levy since 2001.

Supplemental levies pay for supplies, equipment, utilities, staff, and other general operations for schools. Most Idaho districts have a supplemental levy.

Voters rejected a $26 million bond in March to build a new school. The measure received 62% approval but not the two-thirds supermajority required of bond issues in Idaho.

Lincoln waits for recall results

Results for a recall election in Lincoln County were not available Tuesday night.

County Commissioners Roy Hubert and Rick Ellis each face a recall election

Two reasons for the recall are listed on the ballot: “Willful disregard for the wishes and desires of the public which the Commissioner represents” and “Deliberately ignoring the results of two public surveys and the recommendation of an advisory committee regarding the renovation of our Historic Courthouse and becoming ADA compliant.”

Recall elections in Idaho must meet two requirements:

  • The majority of votes cast must be in favor of the recall
  • The number of votes cast in favor of the recall must equal or exceed the votes cast in the last general election for the officer

Hubert got 833 votes in 2018 and Ellis got 710, meaning each respective measure must equal or exceed those totals to take effect.

