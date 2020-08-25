Jerome approves supplemental levy, Lincoln County waits for recall results

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — A supplemental levy for Jerome schools will stay on the books for at least two more years.

About 63% of voters on Tuesday approved of a supplemental levy worth $800,000 a year for two years. Unofficial results show 1,431 people voted in the election, a voter turnout of just under 20%.

The levy will cost residents $52 per $100,000 of assessed property value. It’s the same amount approved by Jerome voters in 2019. The school district has had a supplemental levy since 2001.

Supplemental levies pay for supplies, equipment, utilities, staff, and other general operations for schools. Most Idaho districts have a supplemental levy.

Voters rejected a $26 million bond in March to build a new school. The measure received 62% approval but not the two-thirds supermajority required of bond issues in Idaho.

Lincoln waits for recall results

Results for a recall election in Lincoln County were not available Tuesday night.

County Commissioners Roy Hubert and Rick Ellis each face a recall election