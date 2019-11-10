TWIN FALLS — Every precinct in Twin Falls County was in favor of a bond to pay for jail expansion projects, but no precinct supported the proposal at the rate needed to pass.
Unofficial election results provided by Twin Falls County show a total of 8,174 people cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election out of the 35,994 registered voters. That equals a turnout of about 22.7%.
County Clerk Christina Glasscock said turnout was a little higher than previous non-presidential November elections. For comparison, voter turnout in November 2017 was shy of 15%. A variety of factors contributed to that, she said, including the county-wide jail bond.
“It’s a little bit higher than what we’ve had before,” Glasscock said. “I was impressed with the turnout we did have, even though it’s low.”
All 44 county precincts participated in the jail bond election and 7,985 voters voted for the bond countywide. The bond received 58.22% approval, but not the two-thirds supermajority required to approve bond issues in Idaho.
About 59% of voters in the city of Twin Falls voted to approve the bond compared with about 56% of voters in other parts of the county.
Everybody in the county, not just Twin Falls, deserves to have their voice heard, said Commissioner Don Hall.
“It’s very important for us to reach out to the full county,” Hall said.
Each precinct collection provided by the county voted to approve the bond. No precinct collection approved the bond with a supermajority.
It’s disappointing to have so much support for a project that doesn’t pass, but that’s the process, Hall said.
“It is heartening that we know the majority of people wanted this to pass and wanted us to solve this,” he said.
Castleford saw the highest approval rate on the bond at 65.5%, followed by 65.3% in Twin Falls precincts three and four — the presidential streets. Precincts in Filer and Maroa served the voters least likely to approve the bond at 52.4%.
Twin Falls voters in precincts downtown and near the canyon rim were more likely to vote for the jail bond than voters in the outer part of Twin Falls.
About 189 county voters cast a ballot without voting on the bond.
Nearly 24% of registered voters in Twin Falls city limits voted on the bond, while 21% of voters in the rest of the county voted on the issue. Outside the city of Twin Falls, Hansen’s precinct (27.56%) saw the highest voter turnout, and Murtaugh’s precinct saw the lowest (13.65%).
The county will release official vote tallies on Thursday.
Jail bond voting data
|Precinct
|Yes
|No
|Total
|Approval rate
|Voter turnout
|Registered voters
|BUHL 1, 2
|171
|136
|307
|55.7%
|20.30%
|1,512.32
|BUHL 3, 4, 5
|245
|151
|396
|61.9%
|20.77%
|1,906.60
|BUHL TOTAL
|416
|287
|703
|59.2%
|20.56%
|3,418.91
|CASTLEFORD
|76
|40
|116
|65.5%
|22.54%
|514.64
|DEEP CREEK
|35
|30
|65
|53.4%
|14.74%
|440.98
|FILER 1, 2, 3, MAROA
|337
|306
|643
|52.4%
|21.81%
|2,948.19
|HANSEN
|131
|100
|231
|56.7%
|27.56%
|838.17
|HOLLISTER
|71
|58
|129
|55.0%
|25.73%
|501.36
|KIMBERLY 1, 3
|200
|164
|364
|54.9%
|18.24%
|1,995.61
|KIMBERLY 2, 4
|203
|144
|347
|58.5%
|22.55%
|1,538.80
|KIMBERLY TOTAL
|403
|308
|711
|56.7%
|20.12%
|3,534.42
|MURTAUGH
|28
|21
|49
|57.1%
|13.65%
|358.97
|TWIN FALLS 1, 2
|209
|129
|338
|61.8%
|18.97%
|1,781.76
|TWIN FALLS 3, 4
|246
|131
|377
|65.3%
|22.45%
|1,679.29
|TWIN FALLS 5, 6
|325
|242
|567
|57.3%
|33.68%
|1,683.49
|TWIN FALLS 7, 9
|302
|187
|489
|61.8%
|26.08%
|1,875.00
|TWIN FALLS 8, 12
|228
|182
|410
|55.6%
|24.99%
|1640.66
|TWIN FALLS 10, 11
|243
|181
|424
|57.3%
|26.49%
|1600.60
|TWIN FALLS 13, 14, 25, 26
|377
|299
|676
|55.8%
|18.36%
|3681.92
|TWIN FALLS 15, 16
|137
|105
|242
|56.6%
|19.29%
|1254.54
|TWIN FALLS 17, 18
|216
|150
|366
|59.0%
|22.80%
|1605.26
|TWIN FALLS 19, 20, 21
|449
|312
|761
|59.0%
|21.41%
|3554.41
|TWIN FALLS 22, 23, 24
|420
|268
|688
|61.0%
|30.25%
|2274.38
|TWIN FALLS TOTAL
|3152
|2186
|5338
|59.0%
|23.59%
|22,631.31
|NON-TWIN FALLS TOTAL
|1497
|1150
|2647
|56.6%
|21.08%
|12,555.64
|TOTAL
|4649
|3336
|7985
|58.2%
|22.69%
|35,186.95
The county says its total registered vote count is 35,994 — not the estimate provided in the table. The table lists rough estimates for registered voters by precinct based on a precincts total bond votes divided by the rate of voter turnout in that precinct provided by the county.
