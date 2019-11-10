{{featured_button_text}}
Election day

Maggie Valdez receives her ballot Tuesday at the Valley Christian Church in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Every precinct in Twin Falls County was in favor of a bond to pay for jail expansion projects, but no precinct supported the proposal at the rate needed to pass.

Unofficial election results provided by Twin Falls County show a total of 8,174 people cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election out of the 35,994 registered voters. That equals a turnout of about 22.7%.

County Clerk Christina Glasscock said turnout was a little higher than previous non-presidential November elections. For comparison, voter turnout in November 2017 was shy of 15%. A variety of factors contributed to that, she said, including the county-wide jail bond.

“It’s a little bit higher than what we’ve had before,” Glasscock said. “I was impressed with the turnout we did have, even though it’s low.”

All 44 county precincts participated in the jail bond election and 7,985 voters voted for the bond countywide. The bond received 58.22% approval, but not the two-thirds supermajority required to approve bond issues in Idaho.

About 59% of voters in the city of Twin Falls voted to approve the bond compared with about 56% of voters in other parts of the county.

Everybody in the county, not just Twin Falls, deserves to have their voice heard, said Commissioner Don Hall.

“It’s very important for us to reach out to the full county,” Hall said.

Each precinct collection provided by the county voted to approve the bond. No precinct collection approved the bond with a supermajority.

It’s disappointing to have so much support for a project that doesn’t pass, but that’s the process, Hall said.

“It is heartening that we know the majority of people wanted this to pass and wanted us to solve this,” he said.

Castleford saw the highest approval rate on the bond at 65.5%, followed by 65.3% in Twin Falls precincts three and four — the presidential streets. Precincts in Filer and Maroa served the voters least likely to approve the bond at 52.4%.

Twin Falls voters in precincts downtown and near the canyon rim were more likely to vote for the jail bond than voters in the outer part of Twin Falls.

About 189 county voters cast a ballot without voting on the bond.

Nearly 24% of registered voters in Twin Falls city limits voted on the bond, while 21% of voters in the rest of the county voted on the issue. Outside the city of Twin Falls, Hansen’s precinct (27.56%) saw the highest voter turnout, and Murtaugh’s precinct saw the lowest (13.65%).

The county will release official vote tallies on Thursday.

Click here for the Twin Falls County precinct map.

Jail bond voting data

Precinct Yes No Total Approval rate Voter turnout Registered voters
BUHL 1, 2 171 136 307 55.7% 20.30% 1,512.32
BUHL 3, 4, 5 245 151 396 61.9% 20.77% 1,906.60
BUHL TOTAL 416 287 703 59.2% 20.56% 3,418.91
CASTLEFORD 76 40 116 65.5% 22.54% 514.64
DEEP CREEK 35 30 65 53.4% 14.74% 440.98
FILER 1, 2, 3, MAROA 337 306 643 52.4% 21.81% 2,948.19
HANSEN 131 100 231 56.7% 27.56% 838.17
HOLLISTER 71 58 129 55.0% 25.73% 501.36
KIMBERLY 1, 3 200 164 364 54.9% 18.24% 1,995.61
KIMBERLY 2, 4 203 144 347 58.5% 22.55% 1,538.80
KIMBERLY TOTAL 403 308 711 56.7% 20.12% 3,534.42
MURTAUGH 28 21 49 57.1% 13.65% 358.97
TWIN FALLS 1, 2 209 129 338 61.8% 18.97% 1,781.76
TWIN FALLS 3, 4 246 131 377 65.3% 22.45% 1,679.29
TWIN FALLS 5, 6 325 242 567 57.3% 33.68% 1,683.49
TWIN FALLS 7, 9 302 187 489 61.8% 26.08% 1,875.00
TWIN FALLS 8, 12 228 182 410 55.6% 24.99% 1640.66
TWIN FALLS 10, 11 243 181 424 57.3% 26.49% 1600.60
TWIN FALLS 13, 14, 25, 26 377 299 676 55.8% 18.36% 3681.92
TWIN FALLS 15, 16 137 105 242 56.6% 19.29% 1254.54
TWIN FALLS 17, 18 216 150 366 59.0% 22.80% 1605.26
TWIN FALLS 19, 20, 21 449 312 761 59.0% 21.41% 3554.41
TWIN FALLS 22, 23, 24 420 268 688 61.0% 30.25% 2274.38
TWIN FALLS TOTAL 3152 2186 5338 59.0% 23.59% 22,631.31
NON-TWIN FALLS TOTAL 1497 1150 2647 56.6% 21.08% 12,555.64
TOTAL 4649 3336 7985 58.2% 22.69% 35,186.95

The county says its total registered vote count is 35,994 — not the estimate provided in the table. The table lists rough estimates for registered voters by precinct based on a precincts total bond votes divided by the rate of voter turnout in that precinct provided by the county.

