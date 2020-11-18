Jackpot site may be rezoned for cannabis sales

ELKO, Nev. — Spence Property Group LLC’s request for rezoning a parcel of land in Jackpot as an adult cannabis district comes before the Elko County Planning Commission on Thursday, but there is still competition for potential marijuana shops in the town on the Idaho-Nevada border.

Spence, out of Idaho Falls, is seeking the change in zoning from a highway services and tourist commercial district to allow for retail marijuana sales on the property along U.S. Highway 93 that would be leased or sold.

“Jackpot is in desperate need for a business coming in there,” said Corey Rice, senior planner for Elko County.

The community about 45 miles south of Twin Falls is dependent upon the jobs and revenue from casinos and hotels, and gaming was hit hard because of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in shutdowns and layoffs. The casino doors are open again but the town is still feeling impacts from coronavirus restrictions.

A staff report to the Elko County Planning Commission states that the staff recommends passage of the zoning change and says “the opening of this retail cannabis store is expected to greatly improve the economic impacts caused by COVID-19 to the community of Jackpot.”