It's time to vote: What to know about Election Day in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — It is officially Election Day.

Although there’s no high-profile races such as for president or governor, voters today will decide on dozens of important local races, such as city councils, mayors, school boards and much more.

One change to note: If a race is uncontested, meaning one person or no one filed to run for an open seat, the race might not appear on the ballot.

Whether you’ve already voted or are waiting to cast your vote today, here is what you need to know.

How do I vote in person?

Just like any other election, go to your local polling place. You can find yours at idahovotes.gov. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To vote, bring a photo ID (a driver’s license, state ID card, tribal card or passport) to your polling place. If you don’t have an ID, you’ll still be able to vote by signing a personal identification affidavit verifying you are who you say.

You have the right to ask for help from poll workers or to bring someone with you to help you vote. Poll workers can read you your ballot and help you mark your section.

Masks are encouraged but not required.

What if I’m not registered to vote?

You can also register to vote at your polling place. To register, you must have:

A photo identification (state-issued ID, tribal card, U.S. passport or current student ID)

A state ID number or the last four digits of your Social Security number

Proof of residency (vehicle registration, current utility bill, bank statement, etc.)

I have an absentee ballot but haven’t sent it in. What do I do?

Absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk by 8 p.m. Tuesday, so putting it in the mail Tuesday won’t work.

But you have two options to still make your vote count.

You can take your marked ballot (signed and in both envelopes) to your county’s drop box. Twin Falls’ is at the County West building, 630 Addison Ave. W, Twin Falls.

If you want to vote in person, you should contact your county clerk. Some counties allow voters to bring their absentee ballot to their polling place, but exact rules vary by county.

How do I know absentee voting is secure?

Idaho has put several security measures in place to ensure security. One is a requirement that you request your ballot. That’s more secure than having authorities mail everyone ballots, state officials say.

That signature you need to include? Elections officials will compare it to the signature they have on file for you. If it doesn’t match or if you forgot to sign, your ballot will be thrown out. Elections officials are trained by law enforcement on how to verify a signature. If there is confusion, elections staff will reach out to you.

Officials also scan the envelopes to make sure their bar codes match what they have on file for your ballot. Ballots are stored in a secured cage until they are counted, when officials will open the envelopes and separate them from the secrecy sleeves, making sure your ballot is kept anonymous.

When will we know the results?

No results will be announced until after all the polls close.

How do I know if my absentee ballot was received?

Voters who mailed their absentee ballots can check the status at idahovotes.gov by clicking on “Check your voter record.”

