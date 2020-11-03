It's time to vote (if you haven't already) : What to know about Election Day in Idaho

TWIN FALLS — After a long campaign season, it is now officially Election Day.
Nearly 500,000 of Idaho’s one million registered voters had already cast a ballot as of early Monday, either by early voting or absentee ballots, which were still arriving, the secretary of state’s office said.
In previous elections, early and absentee voting ranged from about 15% to 20%, officials said. Some 300,000 people are expected to cast ballots Tuesday.
“We have every reason to believe that the day will go smoothly,” said Chad Houck, chief deputy at the secretary of state’s office.
The number of voting locations across Idaho is down about 15% from usual due to the coronavirus, but the huge surge in early voting has more than compensated, state election officials said.
Whether you’ve already voted or are waiting to cast your vote today, here is what you need to know.
I have an absentee ballot but haven’t sent it in. What do I do?
Absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk by 8 p.m. Tuesday, so putting it in the mail Tuesday won’t work.
But you have two options to still make your vote count.
You can take your marked ballot (signed and in both envelopes) to your county’s drop box. Twin Falls’ is at the County West building, 630 Addison Ave. W, Twin Falls.
If you want to vote in person, you should contact your county clerk. Some counties allow voters to bring their absentee ballot to their polling place, but exact rules vary by county.
How do I vote in person?
Just like any other election, go to your local polling place. You can find yours at idahovotes.gov. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To vote, bring a photo ID (a driver’s license, state ID card, tribal card or passport) to your polling place. If you don’t, you’ll still be able to vote by signing a “personal identification affidavit” verifying you are who you say.
You have the right to ask for help from poll workers or to bring someone with you to help you vote. Poll workers can read you your ballot and help you mark your section.
Masks are encouraged but not required.
What if I’m not registered to vote?
You can also register to vote at your polling place. To register, you must have:
- A photo identification (state-issued ID, tribal card, U.S. passport or current student ID)
- A state ID number or the last four digits of your Social Security number
- Proof of residency (vehicle registration, current utility bill, bank statement, etc.)
How do I know absentee voting is secure?
Idaho has put several security measures in place to ensure security. One is a requirement that you request your ballot. That’s more secure than having authorities mail everyone ballots, state officials say.
That signature you need to include? Elections officials will compare it to the signature they have on file for you. If it doesn’t match or if you forgot to sign, your ballot will be thrown out. Elections officials are trained by law enforcement on how to verify a signature. If there is confusion, elections staff will reach out to you.
Officials also scan the envelopes to make sure their bar codes match what they have on file for your ballot. Ballots are stored in a secured cage until they are counted. The day before Election Day, officials say, they will open the envelopes and separate them from the secrecy sleeves, making sure your ballot is kept anonymous.
When will we know the results?
Nationally, no one knows. But Idaho will probably have its results Tuesday night.
The Idaho Legislature changed rules here during its special session to allow counties to open absentee ballots and begin the counting process before Election Day.
No results will be announced until after all the polls in the state close (8 p.m. Pacific time in northern Idaho, so 9 p.m. for the Magic Valley.
The Times-News will post updated results at Magicvalley.com all night.
Every state has different rules for counting ballots. Some allow mailed ballots to arrive days after Election Day and still count. So it is not clear when we will know who won the presidential race.
How do I know if my absentee ballot was received?
Voters who mailed their absentee ballots can check the status at idahovotes.gov by clicking on “Check your voter record.”
What’s on the ballot?
Of course, the race everyone is watching is for president. But a lot of other important races will also be decided. Here are the competitive races on Magic Valley ballots. For more on each issue or candidate, visit Magicvalley.com/news/election.
Constitutional Amendment
The Legislature this year approved a constitutional amendment to freeze the number of legislative districts at 35. The state constitution currently allows between 30 and 35, though there have been 35 since 1992.
Heyburn mayor recall
A citizens group in Heyburn alleges Mayor Mark Rosa has created a hostile work environment. Rosa denies the allegations.
Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District levy
The district is asking for an additional $605,837 a year for two years. This amounts to a tax increase of $69.66 per $100,000 of assessed property value.
Camas County Cemetery District levy
The district is asking to increase its property tax collection to $33,331 a year from $4,520. Residents would pay $20 per $100,000 of assessed property value.
United States President
- Rocky “Rocky” De La Fuente, Darcy G. Richardson—VP (independent)
- Jo Jorgensen, Spike Cohen—VP (Libertarian)
- Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard—VP (independent)
- Donald J. Trump, Michael R. Pence—VP (Republican)
- Kanye West, Michelle Tidball—VP (independent)
- Joseph R. Biden, Kamala D. Harris—VP (Democratic)
- Don Blankenship, William Mohr—VP (Constitution)
U.S. Senate
- Jim Risch (Republican)
- Ray J. Writz (Constitution)
- Natalie M Fleming (independent)
- Paulette Jordan (Democratic)
Representative in Congress, Second Idaho District
- Mike Simpson (Republican)
- C. Aaron Swisher (Democratic)
- Pro-Life (Constitution)
- Idaho Sierra Law (Libertarian)
Legislative District 23, State Senate
- Laura Bellegante (Democratic)
- Christy Zito (Republican)
Legislative District 23, State Representative A Matthew Bundy (Republican) Benjamin Lee (Democratic) Legislative District 23, State Representative B Megan C. Blanksma (Republican) Michael Oliver (Democratic) Tony Ullrich (Constitution) Legislative District 24, State Senate
- Lee Heider (Republican)
- Rocky Ferrenburg (independent)
Legislative District 24, State Representative A
- Lance Clow (Republican)
- Paul Thompson (Constitution)
Legislative District 26, State Senate
- Eric Parker (Republican)
- Michelle Stennett (Democratic)
Legislative District 26, State Representative B
- William Thorpe (Republican)
- Sally Toone (Democratic)
Twin Falls County Commission, First District Jim Schouten (independent) Brent D. Reinke (Republican) College of Southern Idaho Trustee, Zone 4 Doug Howard Jan Mittleider Blaine County Commission, District 2
- Jacob Greenberg
- Kiki Tidwell
Bellevue Mayor
- Ned Burns
- Jared Murphy
Bellevue Alderman (vote for 3)
- Robert R. Bradford
- Doug Brown
- Gregory Cappel
- Tammy E. Davis
Northside Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
- Steven Huettig
- B. Roy Prescott
Wood River Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor
- Kay Billington
- Carl Pendleton
The Associated Press’ Keith Ridler and the Idaho Statesman’s Hayley Harding contributed to this report.
