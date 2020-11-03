It's time to vote (if you haven't already) : What to know about Election Day in Idaho

How do I know absentee voting is secure?

Idaho has put several security measures in place to ensure security. One is a requirement that you request your ballot. That’s more secure than having authorities mail everyone ballots, state officials say.

That signature you need to include? Elections officials will compare it to the signature they have on file for you. If it doesn’t match or if you forgot to sign, your ballot will be thrown out. Elections officials are trained by law enforcement on how to verify a signature. If there is confusion, elections staff will reach out to you.

Officials also scan the envelopes to make sure their bar codes match what they have on file for your ballot. Ballots are stored in a secured cage until they are counted. The day before Election Day, officials say, they will open the envelopes and separate them from the secrecy sleeves, making sure your ballot is kept anonymous.

When will we know the results?

Nationally, no one knows. But Idaho will probably have its results Tuesday night.

The Idaho Legislature changed rules here during its special session to allow counties to open absentee ballots and begin the counting process before Election Day.