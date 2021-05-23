ITD board allocates $4M for Snake River crossing study

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department Board allocated $4 million for a study examining a new Snake River crossing during its meeting Tuesday.
This planning and environmental linkage study will build on the work ITD completed in an origin-destination study District 4 Engineer Jesse Barrus presented to the board during an April meeting in Jerome.
Is a third rim-to-rim bridge on the horizon? Idaho Transportation Department narrows river-crossing options to 4
Twin Falls and Jerome counties have taken the first step toward building another bridge over the Snake River. A recent study offered several options.
That study identified different possible locations for a third bridge spanning the canyon. This upcoming project will narrow down those options to maybe one or two locations with more in-depth analysis, Barrus said.
ITD will begin working with a contractor on the study in a couple of months, and the process will likely take two years to complete. Barrus said ITD will hold public meetings as the study is underway to keep residents and stakeholders informed.
“The planning side is looking at options along the rim for a potential crossing,” Barrus said. “And then as you go into the study deeper, you look at environmental considerations, and then you have a benefit-cost analysis.”
This study does not guarantee a new bridge will happen, but it is a necessary step in the planning process.
“This will really help us pin down the location that would be the most feasible for (a new bridge,)” Barrus said.
Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke said this study is an important step toward building a new crossing over the canyon to alleviate the traffic congestion building up south of the Perrine Bridge.
According to the origin-destination study, multiple points of Blue Lakes Boulevard will reach a “level of service” rating of F during peak evening hours by 2040. Like in academics, that represents a failing grade.
The timing of this study aligns with a local effort to move the project forward. Twin Falls and Jerome county commissioners, along with Jerome and Filer highway district commissioners, are entering into a joint powers agreement to advocate for the project.
Local officials are working on an agreement to join together to try to secure funding for a new bridge crossing over the Snake River Canyon.
The commissioners plan to meet at 2 p.m. on June 3 at the Twin Falls Visitor Center to officially sign the agreement.
This agreement will create a new entity through which the commissioners can push for the project to receive state and federal consideration.