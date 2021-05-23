ITD board allocates $4M for Snake River crossing study

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department Board allocated $4 million for a study examining a new Snake River crossing during its meeting Tuesday.

This planning and environmental linkage study will build on the work ITD completed in an origin-destination study District 4 Engineer Jesse Barrus presented to the board during an April meeting in Jerome.

That study identified different possible locations for a third bridge spanning the canyon. This upcoming project will narrow down those options to maybe one or two locations with more in-depth analysis, Barrus said.

ITD will begin working with a contractor on the study in a couple of months, and the process will likely take two years to complete. Barrus said ITD will hold public meetings as the study is underway to keep residents and stakeholders informed.

“The planning side is looking at options along the rim for a potential crossing,” Barrus said. “And then as you go into the study deeper, you look at environmental considerations, and then you have a benefit-cost analysis.”

This study does not guarantee a new bridge will happen, but it is a necessary step in the planning process.