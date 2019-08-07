TWIN FALLS — Roads are exceptionally crowded this week with several construction projects happening simultaneously, but traffic could clear up soon.
There are eight road projects going on in the city at once and it’s understandably inconvenient, public works director Jon Caton told the Twin Falls City Council at a meeting Monday.
“It’s hell week for construction,” Caton said. “What’s really happening is the perfect storm.”
The city typically tries to concentrate and sequence maintenance to have as little impact as possible, but it also tries to provide flexibility to contractors, which can save the city money by packaging projects together, Caton said.
Repavement projects on Shoshone Street, Addison Avenue, Sunrise Boulevard and Locust Street are mostly complete, city engineer Josh Baird told the Times-News. Stadium Boulevard will be done later this week, he said, with an annual slurry seal likely to finish over the weekend.
“We’re still mostly on schedule, which is pretty impressive given all the work we’re doing in the area,” Baird said. “We’re pretty issue free right now.”
Projects still in progress include a repavement of the city pool parking lot and an overhaul of the intersection at Falls Avenue and Eastland Drive.
The city previously chose to completely close the intersection for four weeks and detour the 25,000 vehicles that use the intersection every day to other streets.
It’s not ideal, but the work needed to be done, Caton said.
“That intersection is completely failing,” he said. “If we didn’t reconstruct it, which was an option, we would be repairing it this winter and there’d be other inconveniences.”
But Councilman Chris Talkington, who cast the lone vote against the intersection closure, said this was an especially disruptive time for more construction, with roads inundated by the upcoming beet hall, the start of school and the end of tourist season.
“It appears that the construction schedule has been based on the convenience of the contractors rather than traffic flows,” Talkington said during Monday’s meeting.
The roads have to be built sometime, said Mayor Shawn Barigar, adding commuters should be cautious while traveling through neighborhood streets.
“It just takes patience,” he said.
