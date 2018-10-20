ELKO, Nev. — Citing economic successes, President Donald Trump led a crowd of about 8,500 in Elko on Saturday to drum up support for Republican candidates ahead of the November election.
Trump called out the differences between the two parties and their goals for the nation at the Elko Regional Airport as he was joined by candidates running for state and federal office.
“Their (Democrats) campaign is called ‘Resist,’” Trump said, as the audience went wild. “Ours is called ‘Make America great again.’”
“What do you think of that: ‘Resist’?” Trump asked. The crowd booed in response.
Trump also said the campaign boiled down to the essentials, citing high employment stats, lower poverty rates and reduction in food stamps.
“This election is also about prosperity,” Trump said.
Trump declared the Democrats hold in Nevada is weakening.
“I think that blue wave is being rapidly shattered,” Trump said, stumping for U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Attorney General Adam Laxalt.
Air Force One touched down with the president at 11:08 a.m. in front of a cheering crowd at the Elko Regional Airport. Supporters chanted “Trump, Trump, Trump” and “U.S.A., U.S.A., U.S.A.” as he took the stage.
In support of Republican candidates running for state and federal office, Trump was joined on stage by Laxalt, the Republican candidate for governor, and Heller, who followed Trump off Air Force One and introduced Trump to Elko.
“Welcome to gold country,” Heller told the president.
Earlier, residents and out-of-state visitors queued up in lines marked by yellow caution tape. The earliest visitor was reported to have been in line at 1 a.m.
National and regional media outlets also were in Elko for the event, along with other politicians running for office.
Nevada gubernatorial candidate Ryan Bundy was spotted greeting others in line at the rally, and expressed some shock with the president’s visit.
“I’m a little surprised he comes to the little places,” Bundy said.
Nevada rancher Angie Heguy, along with her husband Joe and father Scott Burns wore baseball caps in support of Trump, with “Deplorable” written across Angie and Joe’s.
“That’s our theme today,” Heguy said. “We are one big ‘deplorable’ family.”
Nathan Dailey and Amber Cooper of BJ Bull Bakery shared their enthusiasm.
“It’s awesome. It’s historic,” Dailey said.
Cooper said she hoped Trump would “keep doing what he’s doing. He’s helped all the hard workers like us here in Elko.”
Rob Sharlow chimed in, explaining what Trump’s visit meant to him.
“The rural community still matters,” he said. “We still have a voice. Even though it’s small, if we all come together it’s a roar.”
The crowd indeed roared with cheers and boos in response to Trump’s “America first” agenda, jabs at Democrats and promises for a better country if Republicans remain in majority.
The president, against a backdrop of the old airport with the Ruby Mountains to his left, decried Democrats for pushing socialism, human trafficking and sanctuary cities. He spoke in favor of fighting opioid addiction, the formation of the Space Force, job creation and cracking down on abusive trade practices.
“We are standing up for our values, and we are standing up for Nevada,” he said before acknowledging the state’s history of hardworking settlers. “These courageous Nevada patriots did not shed their blood, sweat and tears so that we could sit at home while others erase the legacy and destroy our proud American heritage.”
The president’s voice and the crowd’s cheers crescendoed as Trump wrapped up his nearly hour-long visit.
“We will not bend. We will not break. We will never give in. We will never give up. We will never back down,” he said. “We will never surrender, and we will always go on to victory because we are Americans ...”
The audience joined him in chorus to finish the sentence: “and our hearts bleed red, white and blue … . We will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America safe again, and we will make America great again.”
A few holdouts stayed to watch the president’s motorcade parade back around to Air Force One parked on the Elko airport tarmac. His vehicle swooped in close enough to where those lining a metal railing could see the president’s wide grin and a thumbs up through the back seat window.
Moments later, Trump boarded the plane, and Air Force One shot into the sky.
“Wow,” one woman said as the aircraft disappeared from view. “There goes our president. How special is this?!”
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.