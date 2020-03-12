It could be easier for you to find public land if Idaho congressman’s plan passes

“This is something that needs to be done no matter what. The longer we wait, the more opportunities we lose,” he said.

Webster said maps based on federal land data could offer residents new places to recreate, as well as educate the agencies on their own assets.

“(The bill) identifies places where agencies have purchased and recorded access,” Webster said. “It would be really embarrassing if agencies bought access twice. This could help prevent that.

“I guarantee that there are places that have public access where most people in the public are not aware of it, at least in the West. I’m sure there will be some circumstances where … there’s probably some roads that aren’t shown on Forest Service maps that have permanent easements, and that will be interesting to see.”

He added that the goal of the legislation is not to create conflict over historical use easements or private land.

“We’re not trying to create any disputes,” he said. “This will help make sure (recreators are) following rules because they’ll understand the rules, which hopefully will reduce conflict with private landowners.”