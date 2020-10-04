Is the election secure? How do I vote by mail? Your essential guide to voting in Idaho

The state has put several security measures in place to ensure security. One is a requirement that you request your ballot. That’s more secure than having authorities mail everyone ballots, state officials say.

That signature you need to include? Elections officials will compare it to the signature they have on file for you. If it doesn’t match or if you forgot to sign, your ballot will be thrown out. Elections officials are trained by law enforcement on how to verify a signature. If there is confusion, elections staff will reach out to you.

Officials also scan the envelopes to make sure their bar codes match what they have on file for your ballot. Ballots are stored in a secured cage until they are counted. The day before Election Day, officials say, they will open the envelopes and separate them from the secrecy sleeves, making sure your ballot is kept anonymous.

I’ve registered, and I’m waiting for my ballot. When do I get it?

It will be mailed to you from local elections offices by Oct. 5, so you should receive it a few days later. If you register after that first round of ballots goes out, you can expect your ballot in seven to 10 days.

If you want to check on your ballot’s status, visit IdahoVotes.gov and click the blue “Check Your Voter Record” box.