Is stay-home order working? Idaho’s new coronavirus cases drop by about 56% from last week

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little’s stay-home order may be paying off in the fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Idaho.

Last week, the Gem State reported 4,164 COVID-19 test results from Monday through Friday, with 663 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, for a positive percentage of 15.9%.

But those figures dropped in every category this week: 2,769 test results, 287 new cases, 10.4% positive rate. That amounts to a 56.7% reduction in the number of new cases on weekdays, when all seven health districts report cases consistently.

Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said Thursday on Idaho Public Television that the state was still trying to catch up on a backlog of tests last week. Jeppesen expected a more normal flow of tests this week, and the last four days have been steady, with daily totals of 652, 633, 563 and 670.

“It’s not perfect, but we have really flattened the curve,” Little said on Idaho Public Television. “… We believe that the good work that everybody in the state of Idaho is doing is starting to yield dividends, which is less people getting sick, and most importantly fewer people dying.”