Intersection of Filer Avenue and Carriage Lane to change to 4-way stop

TWIN FALLS — On Wednesday, the intersection of Filer Avenue and Carriage Lane will change to a four-way stop.
Signs and turn bays were installed at the intersection when crews completed street resurfacing in July, the city said in a Tuesday statement.
The four-way stop was installed due to increasing traffic volume, as well as to prevent vehicle and pedestrian collisions at an uncontrolled intersection.
A four-way stop is a traffic management system that requires vehicles on every approach to come to a complete stop at the intersections before proceeding through it.
