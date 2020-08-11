You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Intersection of Filer Avenue and Carriage Lane to change to 4-way stop
0 comments

Intersection of Filer Avenue and Carriage Lane to change to 4-way stop

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Filer and Carriage

The intersection of Filer Avenue and Carriage Lane in Twin Falls will change to a four-way stop.

 CITY OF TWIN FALLS

TWIN FALLS — On Wednesday, the intersection of Filer Avenue and Carriage Lane will change to a four-way stop.

Signs and turn bays were installed at the intersection when crews completed street resurfacing in July, the city said in a Tuesday statement.

The four-way stop was installed due to increasing traffic volume, as well as to prevent vehicle and pedestrian collisions at an uncontrolled intersection.

A four-way stop is a traffic management system that requires vehicles on every approach to come to a complete stop at the intersections before proceeding through it.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Gov. Little talks Idaho

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News