Intersection of Filer Avenue and Carriage Lane to change to 4-way stop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — On Wednesday, the intersection of Filer Avenue and Carriage Lane will change to a four-way stop.

Signs and turn bays were installed at the intersection when crews completed street resurfacing in July, the city said in a Tuesday statement.

The four-way stop was installed due to increasing traffic volume, as well as to prevent vehicle and pedestrian collisions at an uncontrolled intersection.

A four-way stop is a traffic management system that requires vehicles on every approach to come to a complete stop at the intersections before proceeding through it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0